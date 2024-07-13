How Nigerian’s power outage inspired global award-winning invention

Abdulrazaq Adebayo, the winner of the Global Sustainability Award, King’s Trust International 2024, can best be described as a man who achieved greatness through hard work and perseverance according to the words of William Shakespeare.

He might not be counted among those born great, or those who had greatness thrust upon them. Growing up in the Ajegunle, Ajeromi-Ifelodun suburb of Lagos, where he witnessed frequent power outages and the struggle for reliable electricity stirred up his curiosity on how to solve the energy issues affecting the daily life and economic activities of mankind.

“From a young age, I witnessed the frequent power outages and the struggle for reliable electricity. This sparked my curiosity and concern about the energy issues that affected daily life and economic activities.

As I grew older, I became passionate about finding solutions to these energy challenges. I realised that addressing energy availability could have a profound positive impact on Nigeria’s economy and the well-being of its people,” he said.

Abdulrazaq, a graduate of Project Management, Engineering, and Environmental Science, from the Federal University of Technology, Minna in Niger State had his academic quest fuelled by sheer determination to create sustainable energy solutions.

He is a man driven by the zeal to better the lot of his ecosystem, and make his community a better place to live.

“Growing up in Nigeria, I witnessed first-hand the challenges of inconsistent power supply and its impact on daily life, economic activities, and development. This motivated me to find a reliable and sustainable energy solution.

Seeing the potential of renewable energy to transform communities, especially in rural and underserved areas, fueled my desire to develop a system that could provide reliable power, improve living conditions, and foster economic growth.

The inspiration to design the energy system that won the King’s Trust International Global Sustainability Award came from a combination of personal experiences, observations, and a deep-seated passion for environmental sustainability,” he explained.

According to the Nigerian-born genius, winning the global sustainability award, which is a prestigious recognition for significant contributions to sustainability and environmental stewardship has connected him with influential leaders and expanded his professional network.

“I’ve been able to connect with influential leaders, experts, and organisations in the field of sustainability, expanding my professional network.

“I’ve also received invitations to speak at conferences, workshops, and seminars, sharing my insights and experiences on sustainability and I will be in the Energy Tech Summit, Berlin, Germany as a speaker by October to share the potentials Nigeria has, to significantly contribute towards sustainability,” he said.

The renewable energy expert sees solar energy as a promising solution for Nigeria’s energy challenges, given its abundant sunlight and the potential for widespread implementation.

“I believe that the energy system which leverages solar technology, offers a viable and impactful solution to these issues. The system is tailored to address the specific needs of both urban and rural areas, providing reliable and clean energy that can significantly reduce power outages and improve the quality of life for many Nigerians,” he said.

Abdulrazaq described the accolades he received from President Bola Tinubu as an honour and recognition of his efforts to change Nigeria’s renewable energy landscape narratives.

“Receiving congratulations from President Bola Tinubu was an immense honour and deeply meaningful. It made me feel proud and validated in my efforts, especially representing Nigeria on the global stage.

It highlighted the importance of our work and the positive impact we can have worldwide. This recognition also emphasises Nigeria’s potential and contributions in the field of sustainability, motivating me to continue striving for excellence and inspiring others to engage in environmental stewardship,” he noted.

As the saying goes, nothing great comes easy; Abdulrazaq encountered some challenges on his way to building the system,

“Acquiring the necessary skills and knowledge was crucial in building our energy system. We focused on developing expertise in solar technology, energy system design, and project management.

“This involved continuous learning, training programmes, and collaborating with industry experts to ensure our team was well-equipped to tackle technical challenges,” he said.

“By prioritising skill development, we enhanced our capacity to implement effective solutions and navigate complexities, ultimately contributing to the success of our sustainable energy initiatives,” he added.

The innovator admonishes upcoming Nigerian youngsters to focus on solving real and large problems that have a significant impact on society, particularly in Nigeria.

Besides, he encourages them to stay passionate and persevere through challenges; building a strong network of collaborators, mentors, and supporters.

“Continuously learn and acquire relevant skills. Prototype and test your ideas rigorously, incorporating feedback for improvement. Understand regulatory and financial landscapes early on.

“Think globally and explore scalability beyond local markets. Prioritise creating innovations with positive societal and environmental impacts. Believe in yourself, stay resilient, and learn from both successes and failures,” he said.