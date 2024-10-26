How Ejiro Amos Tafiri preserves Nigerian culture, fashion into timeless, global statements

In Nigeria, traditional attire is more than just a nod to heritage—it’s a symbol of pride, identity, and creativity. These attires play a vital role in shaping cultural identity and fostering a sense of community.

Traditional attires are particularly prominent during significant social events, including weddings, festivals, and religious ceremonies, where attendees don their cultural garments to reinforce communal bonds,

As the nation embraces its evolving role in the global fashion industry, designers like Ejiro Amos Tafiri, founder and creative director, Ejiro Amos Tafiri brand, are redefining how traditional garments are perceived. With 95% of Nigerians feeling comfortable wearing their cultural dress in public, according to Statista, the movement towards contemporary fashion rooted in tradition is gaining momentum.

This deep connection to clothing choices underscores the cultural significance of traditional attire. Events like weddings and festivals often showcase vibrant fabrics, reinforcing communal ties.

The economic impact of traditional attire is significant as well. The global market for African fashion is estimated to be worth $31bn, while the global market is estimated to be worth $2.5 trillion, according to African Business.

Local artisans and designers benefit from this trend, creating unique pieces that reflect Nigeria’s rich cultural tapestry. Ejiro Amos Tafiri is at the forefront of this movement, merging traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics.

Tafiri’s latest collection, unveiled at the Spring Summer 2025 (SS25) fashion show in Lagos, is a testament to this vision. Themed “The Symphony of Convergence,” the collection celebrates diverse indigenous cultures, weaving them into a modern narrative.

“Today, we are showing our SS25 collection,” Tafiri said at the event. “It is called the Symphony of Convergence, the convergence of culture. Each piece from the collection tells a story, reflecting the rhythms of various cultures.”

Speaking further she said “I want to tell a truly African story with my pieces,” Tafiri. “These clothes should be what anyone around the world can pick and wear. I am taking a piece of Africa and showing it to the whole world that today, we are modern.”

The fashion show featured 100 models showcasing the collection, highlighting the commitment to inclusivity and representation.

Tafiri’s journey has not been without challenges. She began her career with only N40,000, working from her parents’ flat in Ikotun-Egbe. “This will be my 14th year in the industry as Ejiro Tafiri,” she reflected. “Moving from N40,000 to where we are now has been an uphill challenge. My team will tell you that I am always involved in every piece designed.”

Through her innovative approach, Tafiri is not only enhancing traditional attire but also paving the way for a new generation of Nigerian fashion. Her vision, grounded in cultural authenticity and modern appeal, aims to place Nigerian traditional attire firmly in the global fashion ecosystem.

