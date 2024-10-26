Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2024: Celebrating a Decade of Fashion, Culture, and African Excellence

The African fashion space has continued to brim with remarkable talent and creative visions brimming with potential, with established and emerging creators and designers combining artisan skills and techniques with innovation and creativity to create clothes that help shape the identity of the continent.

In the earlier years of the 21st century, African fashion was a casualty of increasing globalisation, and the adoption of Western fashion on the continent led to a decline in the use of traditional African fabrics and patterns, and concerns about the erosion of traditional African culture.

Now, the sector is witnessing the welcomed reversal of this trend.

Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) 2024, a platform that celebrates fashion, cuktute and African excellence is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary in grand style, with an exciting 3-day showcase of African fashion and culture.

The event, scheduled for December 6-8, 2024, will take place at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. This milestone edition will honor African creativity, fashion innovation, and AFWN’s impact on the global fashion stage over the past decade.

The first day of AFWN 2024, December 6, will kick off with the highly anticipated Young Designers Competition, where exceptional upcoming designers will compete for the grand prize of an all-expense-paid trip to showcase at Africa Fashion Week London 2025.

This competition is part of AFWN’s ongoing mission to spotlight and nurture fresh talent, giving young African designers a global platform to showcase their work.

Day Two, December 7, will feature a catwalk show by established designers from across Africa, including a special appearance by designers who showcased at Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL) earlier this year.

For the first time, these designers will bring their collections to Lagos, offering Nigerian fashion enthusiasts a chance to experience the best of African fashion from the UK runway, right here in Lagos.

A key highlight of Day Three, December 8, is the runway show in collaboration with Elizabeth Miller PR’s Luxury Hearts Fundraiser, a high-profile charity event that aims to support local orphanages.

The runway will be graced by Olufolake Abdulrazaq, the First Lady of Kwara State, who will join a prestigious lineup of governors’ wives, celebrities, and influencers. The event promises to blend fashion with philanthropy, making it a memorable conclusion to the 10th-anniversary celebrations.

L’Oréal is the official hair sponsor, ensuring that every model and participant will showcase the best in beauty and hair styling. L’Oréal’s commitment to supporting African fashion and creativity is yet another reason why this year’s event promises to be exceptional.

“This 10th-anniversary edition is not only a celebration of fashion but a celebration of African innovation, creativity, and impact on the global stage,” said Queen Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, Founder of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria and Africa Fashion Week London.

“We are excited to bring designers from AFW London to Lagos for the first time and to collaborate with Elizabeth Miller PR Agency for the Luxury Hearts Fundraiser, which makes this edition even more meaningful.”

AFWN 2024 will also feature a cultural exhibition, a fashion marketplace, and numerous opportunities for attendees to engage with African fashion on a deeper level. The event will draw fashion enthusiasts, buyers, and industry stakeholders from across the continent and beyond

