Here are Seven must-watch sporting events in 2025

2024 was a year packed with major sporting events like the Euros, AFCON and the Olympics, fans can even anticipate another thrilling 12 months of sporting action. The year 2025 promises to deliver high-quality tournaments across different sports. With competitions like the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and FIFA Club World Cup, the sporting calendar is brimming with excitement. Here are seven standout sporting events to watch out for in 2025:

FIFA Club World Cup

Date: June 14 to July 13

Venue: USA

FIFA’s revamped FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will debut with a 32-team format, bringing together the best clubs from six international confederations: AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC, and UEFA. Taking place from June 14 to July 13 in the USA, this inaugural edition aims to elevate the tournament’s global profile.

Despite past struggles to attract widespread interest, the new format promises more excitement and significant financial stakes for participating clubs. On the pitch, it could be a swansong for Lionel Messi with Inter Miami, alongside powerhouse clubs like Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich leading Europe’s charge.

World Athletics Championships

Date: September 13–21

Venue: Tokyo, Japan

A year after the Paris Olympics, the World Athletics Championships will return to Tokyo, offering a chance to celebrate athletic brilliance in a fully packed National Stadium. Tokyo’s previous hosting of the 2021 Covid-postponed Olympics left stands empty, but this time, expect a vibrant atmosphere.

All eyes will be on stars like Dutch marathoner Sifan Hassan and Botswanan sprinter Letsile Tebogo, crowned World Athletes of the Year in 2024. Rising talents such as Ethiopian steeplechaser Sembo Almayew and Italian triple-jumper Mattia Furlani will also command attention.

2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Date: December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026

Venue: Morocco

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) marks its return to Morocco for the first time since 1988. With 24 teams set to compete, the tournament spans the festive period, offering fans a unique football spectacle over Christmas and New Year. As Africa’s premier football competition, AFCON promises drama, skill, and memorable moments.

2025 UEFA Champions League Final

Date: May 31

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

The 2025 UEFA Champions League Final will take place at Munich’s Allianz Arena on May 31. This marks the first final under the Swiss-system format and the culmination of the competition’s 70th season. Fans can expect a spectacular showdown as Europe’s elite clubs battle for supremacy in one of the most prestigious tournaments in football.

Australian Open

Date: January 12-26

Venue: Melbourne

The tennis season kicks off in Melbourne, where Novak Djokovic will be aiming to end his Grand Slam drought. The addition of Andy Murray to his coaching team adds an intriguing dimension to the Serbian legend’s campaign.

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

Date: May 1-11

Venue: Seychelles

The Seychelles will host the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup for the first time. Expect thrilling action on the sand as top teams like Portugal, Spain, and Brazil compete for the coveted title.

Wimbledon Open

Date: June 30-July 13

Venue: England

The iconic Wimbledon tournament returns with its blend of tradition and world-class tennis. The absence of Andy Murray from the men’s singles draw adds a new dynamic to the competition.

