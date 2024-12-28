Here are Nigeria’s 15 premium secondary schools in 2024

Deciding the right choice of school for one’s child to attend could be very challenging. Without doubt, there are many factors to consider!

Every parent desires to give their children the very best including education. The value of education cannot be overemphasised. Quality education provides a child the platform to reach for the stars.

Here are the selected 15 premium secondary schools according to BusinessDay’s survey:

Atlantic Hall

Atlantic Hall located in Epe-Lagos was established in 1989. The school emerged the overall best in the 2017 WAEC results.

The school’s curriculum focuses on critical thinking, creativity, and practical skills.

The annual tuition fee is about ₦6.7 million, which covers educational programmes and facilities.

Loyola Jesuit College

Loyola Jesuit College located in Abuja, is one of the top secondary schools in Nigeria.

It was founded by the Roman Catholic Church in 1996, and was named after the founder of the society, St. Ignatius of Loyola.

The school is rated as one of the schools with the best WAEC results in Nigeria. Loyola runs as a boarding school, and the annual fee is about ₦2.8 million.

Grange Schools

Grange Schools was founded by British expatriates in 1958 to groom students beyond classroom walls.

The school is located at Ikeja, Lagos, has an average class size of 18 students, which allows for individualised attention and effective engagement between teachers and students.

The tuition fees per session are approximately N4. 5 million for day students, and N6. 5 million for boarders.

Vivian Fowler Memorial College

The Vivian Fowler Memorial College is an all-girls independent college founded in 1991, and located in Ikeja- Lagos State.

The school is one of the most prestigious private schools in Nigeria. The school’s fees are about N950,000 for day students at the time of admission, This includes tuition, books, uniforms and tablet.

The fee is approximately N500,000, but for a boarder, the first term fee is approximately N1.4 million.

Read also: Corona school plans staff awards, seminar to celebrate 70th anniversary

Day Waterman College, Ikoyi, Lagos

Day Waterman College located in Ikoyi-Lagos provides quality education using the best available facilities to build the next generation of leaders.

The school fees are N5.3 million per session for full boarding only. Besides, students are to pay an application fee of N20,000, and an acceptance fee as well.

Lekki British School

Lekki British School is one of the international schools, and the first British Boarding school in Lagos, Nigeria.

The school was established with the goal to help students discover their talents within a disciplined and caring traditional British environment.

The school fees are approximately N4. 6 million per annum for day students and N6. 8 million for boarders per annum.

British International School, Lagos

The British International School, Lagos was established in 2001. The school’s curriculum is a blend of the British National curriculum with Nigeria’s curriculum.

The school fees at British International School is about N4.5 million per year.

American International School, Lagos

The American International School in Lagos was founded in 1964, with the aim to help students to be the best they can so they can excel in learning, emotional growth, talent discovery, and leadership.

The school is among the best schools in Nigeria. Its fees are about N5.5 million per year.

Meadow Hall Education

The Meadow Hall Education in Lagos is designed to give a child balanced life between academic work and creativity.

The school utilises the methodology and creativity curriculum blended with Nigeria’s rich cultural curriculum.

The school fees are about N3 million per annum.

Lagoon School

The Lagoon School, Lagos aims at investing in the Nigerian girl child for the good of the society. The school has a reputation of high moral and academic standards.

Basically, the school’s mission is to partner with the parents to give an all-round education to the students, based on the dignity of the human person, integrity, leadership qualities and academic excellence’ and with a ‘Christian Identity’ vision.

Whitesands School

Whitesands School, situated in Lekki, Lagos, is a day secondary school exclusively for boys. It takes pride in its commitment to nurturing students.

It is a project of Ikota Educational Foundation (IEF), open to students of all backgrounds, without religious, cultural or ethnic discrimination. The school began its first classes on October 2, 2000.

Whitesands School operates the Nigerian National Curriculum for secondary schools. The fee is about N 2 million annually.

Corona Secondary School

Corona Secondary School was established in January, 1992 at Agbara industrial housing estate, Ogun State. It is a co-educational secondary boarding school.

The school prepares students for excellence in examinations such as NECO, WAEC and GCSE.

Corona Secondary School’s fees are about N2.6 million per annum.

Olashore International High School, Osun State

Olashore education is tailored to help children unleash their potential by inculcating not just academics but spiritual and moral development in them.

Based on this foundation, students from Olashore International School shine in extracurricular activities winning awards in drama and arts.

The tuition fee is about N3 million for first year students.

Greensprings School

Greensprings is a British school in Lagos, established in 1985. The school is a co-education with a day and boarding system which helps children to be part of its modern learning process.

The school encourages students to be lifelong learners by instilling in them great confidence, respect and consciousness of the needs of society.

The school fees is at about N3.2 million per annum.

Hillcrest School

Hillcrest School operates on the tenant of Christian philosophy. Its ultimate aim is to inculcate Christian disciplines, nurture life-long learning and teach students to embrace hard work to reach their goals. The school fees are about N2.7 million per year.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

Share