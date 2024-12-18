Corona plans staff awards, seminar to celebrate 70th anniversary

Adeyoyin Adesina, chief executive officer of Corona Schools’ Trust Council

Corona Schools has flagged off the celebration of its seven decades anniversary with plans to honour outstanding staff members and hold an education seminar.

This was disclosed by Adeyoyin Adesina, the chief executive officer of the Corona Schools Trust Council at a press briefing and the unveiling of the anniversary logo in Lagos recently.

Adesina noted that it was necessary to “showcase” the school upon reaching the 70 years milestone, considering the economic climate of the country, adding that recording steady growth for the past years despite headwinds was worth celebrating.

The CEO revealed that the anniversary would serve as a platform for reconnecting with old staff members and rewarding them accordingly. She stated further that one of the highlights of the year-long anniversary in 2025 is the “Educators’ Round Table”.

“Apart from the staff awards and recognition which would be done in January, we also thought of talking about what our core business is, which is education. So, we’re planning an educator roundtable where we would be bringing in professionals and practitioners in the education space,” Adesina said.

“We should be able to talk about some thought-provoking issues that will drive policy and improve our educational landscape and improve the quality of education generally,” she further stated.

The Educators’ Round Table scheduled for March 6, 2025 is expected to be headlined by renowned professor of science education, Peter Okebukola, who was the former secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The CEO lauded the giant strides of the school’s alumni, thanking them for their support in the planning and organization of the anniversary.

Giving a breakdown of the event, the chairperson of the anniversary planning committee, Ayaba Ayo-Joseph said the celebration will start with a staff day celebration expected to hold on January 11, 2025, followed by Educators’ Round Table slated for March 6 next year.

She also revealed that the celebration would close with the Alumni Black Tie Event where past and present students of the citadel of learning are expected to network and foster collaboration.

Established in 1955, Corona Schools has transcended from being a lone primary school in Yaba to more than five branches across Lagos and Ogun state, highlighting the resilience of the school in an economy where businesses are shutting down and its commitment to providing quality education.

