Here are 10 Asian countries with best universities

Malcolm X rightly said, “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today” because while it is safe to say that no one knows what will happen tomorrow, having the best university education will open the doors of more opportunities to you.

Hence, in search of the best university education in Asia, here are the 10 countries to consider.

Japan

Japan is ranked 13 in the world education rating, and it is top of the list for 2024 best Asian country with best education system.

This island nation is home to a superb higher education system with more than 800 public and private universities, as well as numerous other institutions.

Japan has highly ranked universities, excellent teaching staff, and strong support for academics and research that makes it the best Asian country for international students.

Some of the best higher education institutes in Japan are Tohoku University, The University of Tokyo, Osaka University and Tokyo Institute of Technology, among others.

United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates offers high-quality higher education in a small but incredibly dynamic country, little wonder it is ranked 17 in the world.

The UAE offers top-ranked universities, English-language programmes, and strong connections with other countries’ higher education systems, including branches of some of the world’s best universities.

Some of the outstanding tertiary institutions in the UAE are Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, Abu Dhabi University, Ajman University and Al Ain University, among others.

Its thriving economy welcomes people from across the globe, and students graduating from a university in the UAE will find a wealth of employment opportunities.

China

Ranked #20 in the world

China has the world’s largest population, second-largest economy, and third-largest area by landmass, and can make similar claims about its higher education offerings. It is ranked 20th in the world with the best education system.

China boasts the world’s largest higher education system, sends the most students abroad, and comes in third behind the USA and UK for top-ranked universities and fourth for number of international students in the country.

The best universities in China are Tsinghu University, Peking University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Fudan University, among others.

Thailand

Ranked #22 in the world

Thailand ranked among the best top 10 places to study abroad in Asia, and it is ranked 22 in the world with the best education system.

Studying in Thailand gives international students the opportunity to immerse themselves in the country’s vibrant, welcoming culture while receiving a top-quality education.

Some of the best universities in Thailand are Chulalongkorn University, Mahidol University, Chiang Mai University and King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi, among others.

Indonesia

Indonesia is one of the largest countries, both in population and size in Southeast Asia, and it has a higher education system to match.

With nearly 3,000 public and private higher education institutions, Indonesia offers a wide variety of choices to international students. While many students come to Indonesia from nearby countries, this vast island nation is an excellent and budget-friendly option for students from around the world.

Some of the best higher institutions in Indonesia are University of Indonesia, University of Airlangga, and Bandung Institute of Technology, among others.

Indonesia also boasts one of the fastest-growing economies in the region, with a strong focus on research and development. For students of natural history and life sciences, Indonesia offers diverse flora and fauna and geological wonders.

South Korea

South Korea made its debut as the first Asian country in the top 10 places to study in the world.

With a strong reputation for academic excellence, a safe and friendly atmosphere for students, and a robust innovation and technology sector, South Korea has a lot to offer.

Some tertiary institutions in South Korea are Seoul National University, Yonsei University, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, among others.

Tuition fees and living costs in South Korea are relatively affordable compared to European and North American options, and the South Korean government offers generous scholarships to international students.

India

India is ranked 30 as a country with best education system, and it is among the top ranked countries with affordable, highly-ranked universities and the second-largest higher education system in the world.

India is well-known as a supplier of international students to the rest of the world, with nearly 270,000 students studying abroad in 2022/23.

It also welcomes nearly 50,000 students annually and is working to increase the number by 2035.

Best tertiary institutions in India include Indian Institute of Science, Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Mahatma Gandhi University, among others.

Malaysia

Malaysia ranked 31 in the world is an attractive option for international students because it offers high-quality, affordable higher education and welcomes international students with accessible visa regulations and generous scholarships.

Some of the best institutions in Malaysia are University of Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi Petronas, and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, among others. The country is a multicultural country with influences from across Asia and the rest of the world.

Taiwan

Taiwan is ranked 41 as best education system country in the world and fifth high quality teaching country in Asia.

This Asian country has been growing in popularity as a destination for international students, in part because the country has been actively seeking to increase the number of students from abroad.

Some of the best institutions in Taiwan are National Taiwan University, China Medical University, Taiwan, and Asia University, Taiwan, among others.

Vietnam

Vietnam’s educational landscape is more accessible than ever to international students, with an increasing number of universities offering programmes in English.

Some of the best institutions are Duy Tam University, Ton Duc Thang University and Vietnam National University, Hianoi.