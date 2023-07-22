Hegai & Esther: Growing Nigeria’s beauty industry with solutions for MSMEs, creatives

Startups and other Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria’s beauty industry are faced with the high cost of securing a space to serve as a workspace.

Today, this challenge has become a major concern to beauticians as the cost of renting a studio has been seriously impacting the overhead costs of these businesses, especially upcoming beauty entrepreneurs.

With the mind set on addressing this challenge, Hegai & Esther, a beauty solution firm, recently opened a studio suite targeted at solving workspace issues for beauty entrepreneurs and catering for the needs of creatives in Nigeria.

As a one-of-a-kind initiative, the beauty solution aims to support, promote and develop beauty entrepreneurs by offering them fully equipped beauty studios on a Rent-a-Chair basis.

“One of the things that come as a major concern to beauticians is the cost of renting a place to use as a studio and the costs that come with having a workspace. But our studio suites and Rent-a-Chair solutions are uniquely designed with the beauty artist in mind,” Gbemisola Adebayo, CEO of Hegai & Esther Beauty Solutions, said at the official launch of Studio Suites in Lagos recently.

Read also: Gambling: Know the effect on your personal health

Adebayo said the beauticians only need to come to the studio suite with their kits and tools as all the necessary things are already provided at the studio.

According to her, the idea is to help people in the beauty business to stay ahead of the curve by ensuring their businesses continue to grow.

In January 2023, the company unveiled an initiative tagged ‘Artist Support Initiative’ that offers business support to 25 upcoming makeup artists looking to start their businesses, and this has helped to bring the number of Nigerian makeup artists who have benefited from the initiative to over 200 makeup artists.

The Studio Suites was created with makeup artists, hair stylists, brow and lash specialists, and beauty content creators in mind. It is fully equipped with high-end makeup workstations, customizable room designs and functional floor plans that give comfort, and natural lighting sources to give clients a true-to-colour experience and help the beauticians shoot amazing photos.