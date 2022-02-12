Heart-Shaped cake

Ingredients

Cakes

2 1/2 c.

all-purpose flour

1 1/4 c.

unsweetened cocoa powder

2 1/4 c.

granulated sugar

3/4 c.

packed brown sugar

2 1/4 tsp.

baking soda

3/4 tsp.

baking powder

3/4 tsp.

kosher salt

1 1/2 c.

whole milk

3/4 c.

canola oil

3

large eggs

1 1/2 tsp.

pure vanilla extract

1 1/4 c.

boiling water

Frosting and decorations

2

8-oz pkg cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 c.

(1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 c.

confectioners’ sugar

Sprinkles, nonpariels and hearts, for decorating

Directions

Heat oven to 350°F. Coat one 9-inch square cake pan and one 9-inch round cake pan with nonstick cooking spray. Line bottoms with parchment; spray parchment.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, granulated and brown sugars, baking soda, baking powder and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together milk, oil, eggs and vanilla extract and mix into flour mixture until fully incorporated. Mix in boiling water (batter will be thin).

Divide batter among prepared pans and bake until wooden pick inserted in centers comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes in pans before transferring to wire rack to cool completely.

Meanwhile, using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese and butter in a large bowl until smooth. Beat in confectioners’ sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.

Place square cake on large board or serving platter, orienting it like a diamond. Cut round cake in half. Use some frosting to stick round halves to 2 sides of square to make a heart. Frost sides and top with remaining frosting.

Decorate as desired with sprinkles, nonpareils, and hearts.