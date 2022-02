Ingredients

2 SERVINGS

 1 cup banana (cut into chunks)

 1 cup mango (peeled and cut into chunks)

 1/2 cup orange juice

 1 cup greek yogurt (vanilla)

 1/4 cup passion fruit (about 1)

Directions

Place banana, mango, orange juice and yogurt in blender. Blend on speed 5 (liquify) for 1 minute. Pour into 2 glasses.

Cut passion fruit in half. Scoop seeds and flesh from each half and spoon on top of each smoothie. Serve immediately.