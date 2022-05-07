Giulio Twist The Lounge – An upscale hospitality spot in Lagos

Set in the heart of one of Lagos’s most desirable neighborhoods in Victoria Island. Giulio Twist – The Lounge, an edgy, stylish, and upscale space with the most exotic décor, is located at 146A Ligali Ayorinde Street.

Giulio Twist The Lounge is an ideal spot that creates the most exclusive and luxurious vibes and provides its delectable guests with quality experiences that will last a lifetime. It has modern aesthetics that scream bold, daring, and unique, and it seeks to redefine the Lagos party and lounge scene into something unique and far different from what it already is.

Visitors can experience various exciting features, from the magnificent skulls on the wall, glowing lights, monumental paintings, convenient seating areas, quality sound systems, and a superb ceiling design that adds an exciting twist to the space. It is undoubtedly designed with no detail spared.

At Giulio Twist The Lounge, visitors can anticipate having the best time with friends, socializing in style, and having memorable nights in Lagos. The lounge offers a selection of wines, bubbles, spirits, and alluring signature cocktails curated by the best & most sought-after mixologists.

Giulio Twist The Lounge officially opened to the public on May 5th, 2022, with a three-day-long remarkable event. The launch hosted attendees to an array of exciting fun moments with the best crowd, an energetic music lineup from notable guest DJs, and professionally trained hostesses prepared to welcome and serve guests adequately.

At Giulio Twist The Lounge, visitors can live their lives as if no one is watching while enjoying the best moments and quality experience.