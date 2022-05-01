FoodCo sunfresh bread bags award for outstanding quality

Sunfresh Premium Bread, by FoodCo, has been adjudged Africa’s Most Outstanding Quality Bread Brand at the 2022 edition of the African Quality Achievement Awards (AAQA).

The annual event, organised by the African Quality Congress in collaboration with the World Quality Alliance, celebrates leadership, innovation and creativity in quality management in Africa. The 2022 edition was held at the Banquet Hall of the Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking at the ceremony, Steve Ohenhen, Convener, African Quality Congress, stated that the award to Sunfresh was in recognition of the brand’s consistent commitment to the highest quality standards over the course of its 30 years presence in the market.

He said: “We are delighted to recognize Sunfresh Bread among the distinguished line-up of brands celebrated today. Sunfresh is unique in that it has set a standard for consistent quality assurance and best practice in over a decade of existence in the market. We also congratulate FoodCo Nigeria, the brand owners, for raising the bar in quality standards and innovative product delivery in Nigeria.”

Receiving the award on behalf of FoodCo, Kayode Adeyemi, area sales manager, Lagos and Abeokuta, expressed appreciation to the organizers for the recognition.

Read also: FoodCo launches 15th outlet in Arolugun, Ibadan

He noted that FoodCo Sunfresh Premium Bread was introduced in response to the demand for a premium quality, yet competitively priced bread, in the market, and that the product has grown to become one of the oldest and well-loved brands in the category.

He said: “We dedicate this award to the generations of families in Ibadan who started on this journey with us and other FoodCo customers in Lagos and Abeokuta who joined us as we expanded across the region and have made Sunfresh Premium Bread their No.1 choice family loaf.

“Today, FoodCo Sunfresh Bread comes in eight tasty variants to satisfy a variety of customer preferences and we are proud to announce that the Sunfresh values of excellence and customer satisfaction have been extended to other products within the stable such as our Sunfresh premium table water and Sunfresh range of ice cream products.”

This year’s edition of the African Quality Achievement Awards (AAQA) themed, “Sustaining Quality Culture with Resilience for Growth and Profitability,” brought together key decision makers, experts and other relevant stakeholders across the African continent to discuss and exchange ideas on the importance of quality assurance to the economic growth of people, organizations and countries.