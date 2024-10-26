From Uganda to Tanzania: 7 nations in Africa that experience snow

Snowfall in Africa is a surprising phenomenon, as many people associate the continent primarily with warm climates. However, certain regions experience snow due to their unique geographical features and elevations.

In these areas, the winter months bring a transformation of the landscape, with snow blanketing the surrounding environment. The occurrence of snow is often linked to high-altitude locations, where temperatures can drop significantly.

This rare weather pattern invites curiosity and exploration, as people venture into these snowy regions to witness something unexpected. The presence of snow also shows the diverse climates found across the continent, challenging common perceptions and showcasing the rich variety of natural environments that exist within Africa.

Here are 7 nations in Africa that experience snow, compiled by BusinessDay

1. South Africa

South Africa predominantly enjoys a warm and temperate climate, yet some areas experience snowfall during winter. Regions such as Gauteng, parts of Johannesburg, the Drakensberg Mountains, and certain areas in the Western Cape see snow in winter. While snow is not common across the entire country, these specific locations can transform into icy landscapes, providing a different perspective of South Africa’s climate.

2. Morocco

Morocco is known for its diverse landscapes, which include regions that receive snowfall. The Atlas Mountains, especially the High Atlas and Middle Atlas ranges, are where snow falls regularly in winter. Ifrane, a town in this region, is often compared to Switzerland due to its charming architecture and winter scenery. Visitors flock to Ifrane during the snowy season, drawn by its picturesque environment.

3. Lesotho

Lesotho is a landlocked nation situated in southern Africa. It holds the distinction of being the only country worldwide where every part of its territory lies over 1,000 metres above sea level. This high-altitude landscape increases the chances of snowfall, especially during the winter months of June to August. During this time, the country may witness its occasional winter wonderland, providing a unique experience for its residents and visitors alike.

4. Tanzania

In Tanzania, snowfall is primarily found on Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa. While many areas experience cool temperatures, the summit of Kilimanjaro reaches arctic conditions, especially during the dry season from mid-June to October. The heaviest snowfall typically occurs in December, with the coldest temperatures experienced in June, July, and August. This mountain attracts climbers who wish to experience the unique climate at its peak.

5. Uganda

Uganda experiences snowfall mainly on the peaks of the Rwenzori Mountains. These summits often remain covered in snow and glaciers, creating a striking contrast to the surrounding landscapes. Adventurous travellers hike to the peaks to witness this rare sight, while others enjoy views of the snow-capped mountains from lower altitudes.

6. Algeria

In Algeria, snowfall is a rare occurrence due to its primarily arid climate. However, the Tell Atlas, which features higher altitudes, receives snow during the winter months. Snowfall is limited to certain regions, particularly in the northern mountainous areas like the Kabylie and Aurès Mountains. For residents of these areas, snow brings a momentary change from the usual dry conditions.

7. Ethiopia

Ethiopia is notable for its varied terrains, with some regions experiencing occasional snowfall. The Simien Mountains, recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, reach altitudes over 4,500 metres above sea level, making them one of the few places in Ethiopia to witness snow. This phenomenon attracts those interested in hiking and exploring the unique landscapes.

