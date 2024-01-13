Former Majek Fashek backup singer, Jolass Court, releases debut single years later

Jolass Ehinome Edemhanria-Court, professionally known as Jolass Court, once a prominent backup singer for the legendary Majek Fashek, has emerged from the shadows to unveil her debut single ‘Epariwo’.

After spending years honing their craft and pursuing a career in the medical field as a doctor of Nursing Practitioner , Jolass Court is now ready to carve their own path in the gospel genre with a soulful and distinct sound. This release marks a significant moment in the artist’s journey, showcasing a musical evolution that reflects both her faith and individual artistic expression.

In the Nigerian music ecosystem, the promotion of gospel music entails substantial financial investments which pose a formidable challenge for artists seeking to amplify their message and reach a wider audience. For Jolass, these were some of the setbacks that kept her from releasing a musical body of work much earlier in her career. She has called for more support for artists in the gospel genre to be able to reach a larger audience.

“As a Gospel artist, we rely on support to amplify our mission of spreading the gospel to a broader audience. The endeavor of creating music comes with significant expenses, and your support plays a crucial role in enabling us to continue sharing messages of faith and inspiration. Each contribution not only fuels the production of impactful music but also contributes to the collective effort of reaching hearts and souls with the transformative power of gospel music.”

Jolass Court hails from Esan in Edo State and studied Theater Arts at the University of Benin, Nigeria. She is also the Founder of ‘Divine Touch Foundation’ an NGO that is passionate about children’s health and holistic wellbeing. A wife, mother of three young adult men and a Gammy (grandma).

‘Epariwo’ is produced by Skerz Official who produced popular christian songs such as Chinedum,Wonder,Hollow by Mercy chinwo, Yaweh By Chioma Jesus and other gospel hit songs. Mixed and mastered by Becky .

Jolass is officially signed under JB Entertainment International an artiste development, management, music promotion, marketing and PR company that has Handled projects for Cece Winas, Jjhairston, Deitrick Haddon, Jekalyn Carr, Vashawnmitchell, Israel houghton, Darwin hobbs, Erica Campbell, Phil Thompson, Jason Nelson and other top gospel artists.

EPARIWO written, composed and arranged by Jolass court and Joseph Briggs Epariwo is available on all digital stores such as Amazon, Apple, Spotify, Audiomack.