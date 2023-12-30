FoodCo Wins BusinessDay’s Retailer of the Year at Nigerian Business Leadership Awards

FoodCo Nigeria has once again claimed the prestigious title of Retailer of the Year at the Nigerian Business Leadership Awards (NBLA). This marks the third time that FoodCo, the largest retail chain store in South-west Nigeria, has been honored with this coveted prize.

The NBLA, organized by BusinessDay Media, recognizes outstanding business leaders and visionary companies that have made remarkable strides in their sectors through innovative products, excellent services, and forward-thinking executive thought leadership.

Frank Aigbogun, publisher of Businessday, applauded FoodCo for its unwavering commitment to raising standards in the Nigerian modern retail space over its 40 years of operation, despite the often challenging economic environment.

He described FoodCo as a corporate entity that has distinguished itself through agility, resilience, enthusiasm, and resourcefulness in the face of Nigeria’s tough economy.

Aigbogun explained that FoodCo’s selection was based on multiple criteria, including innovation, service delivery, product quality, financial results, corporate governance, ethics, and integrity.

Funmi Aiyepeku, Head of Innovation, Growth, and Business Transformation, expressed her gratitude for the recognition on behalf of FoodCo. She described the win as a testament to the company’s commitment to excellence.

“We are incredibly grateful to the NBLA organizers for recognizing our efforts among the distinguished group of companies that are making a difference in their various sectors,” she said.

Aiyepeku emphasized that this award would spur FoodCo to continue delivering superior customer service to its loyal customers.

“We see this award as a motivator to remain steadfast in our pledge to always deliver superior customer service to our teeming community of customers and to Nigerians who have stuck with us for over 40 years. We are excited at the prospects for the future as we are not resting on our oars in pushing boundaries and setting new standards for excellence within the industry,” she said.

Speaking further, Aiyepeku shared that FoodCo’s sustained growth can be attributed to its dynamic and nimble approach.

In the past year, the company opened two new outlets and celebrated its 41st anniversary of providing a redefined retail shopping experience to Nigerians. Despite the fact that 48% of businesses fail to survive within the first five years, FoodCo’s continued expansion over several decades reflects the goodwill and trust between the company and Nigerian shoppers.

Aiyepeku concluded by saying, “This award further fuels our ambition to continue driving modern retail penetration in the country to ensure that customers, irrespective of their location and status, can enjoy the quality assurance and convenience of a truly sophisticated shopping experience.”

Founded in 1982, FoodCo is a consumer goods company with investments in retail, quick service restaurants, manufacturing, and entertainment. Covering the cities of Ibadan, Lagos, and Abeokuta, FoodCo operates the biggest chain of supermarkets in the Southwestern region (excluding Lagos) and is one of the rare omni-channel retailers in the nation. Financial Times recognized FoodCo as one of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies for 2021 and 2022.