Five most luxurious garages in the world you should know about

If you have a passion for cars, you will understand the significance of a garage. There’s nothing quite like having your very own space in which to store your treasured cars.

When you think of garages, you probably imagine trunks, lawnmowers, toolboxes, Formula One race cars, and state-of-the-art yachts. But for some people, garages aren’t for storing tools and toys — they’re for storing priceless cars, motorcycles, and yachts.

Similarly, if you have a lot of expensive cars, you’ll need a garage that’s spacious enough to accommodate them all. It can be difficult to find the money for one, let alone the space. Not to worry, the garages in this article showcase a level of luxury that is usually reserved for high-end car dealerships. Let’s take a look at why some people need garages like these.

Emirates National Auto Museum

The Emirates National Auto Museum is a beautiful structure 45 kilometers south of Abu Dhabi that houses a large collection of automobiles.

This is Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan’s private car collection, from the largest, longest, oldest, to the most expensive.

There are 200 vehicles in total, including off-road vehicles, classic American automobiles, and prototypes.

The oldest car, a steam-powered Mercedes from 1885, as well as the world’s largest truck and the newest glass-encased SUVs, are among the museum’s prized possessions.

The fascinating Mercedes 500 SELs collection, purchased by the sheikh in 1983 with seven rainbow colors for each day of the week, is the place’s highlight.

John Travolta

Travolta bought his house from Frank Sinatra for $3.5 million and has enough space to park a row of airplanes.

Known as Jumbolair Aviation Estate, the largest licensed, paved and lighted, private airport in the world, it features a 1.4 mile airstrip, jet wash stations and plenty of space for big aircraft.

There is parking for 15 cars in John Travolta’s garage, but there is something else that distinguishes it. The aviation enthusiast also keeps his two planes, a Gulfstream and a Boeing 707.

Ralph’s Garage

Fashion mogul Ralph Lauren has what’s considered to be among the finest car collections in the world, comprising wildly valuable sports and racing machines of Europe. Roughly valued at $350 million, Lauren’s “dream garage” collection is housed in a vast structure in Bedford, New York.

Just in case you’re never invited to join the glitterati for a tour of “Ralph’s Garage,” the stunning cars include a 250 GTO and a 250 Testa Rossa; a 1938 Bugatti 57CSC Atlantic; Jaguar XKSS and D-type; Aston Martin DB5 cabriolet; Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing coupe and, well, you get the idea. These are the crème de la crème.

Jay Leno’s Garage

Jay Leno’s automotive collection, which is located near the Burbank Airport, includes 181 cars and 160 motorcycles. Because he buys and sells on a regular basis to keep the collection from gathering dust, the exact quantity varies.

According to Duragarages.com, when it came to creating a home for each of them, the outcome was a garage that spans two big buildings and houses a machine shop, a fabrication shop, and even a kitchen.

Tom Gonzales

When software engineer Tom Gonzales decided to retire, he bought a one-of-a-kind house in Nevada where he keeps the majority of his car collection in a mansion-style garage.

However, for his most sought-after pieces, he created this one-of-a-kind elevator that opens into a 6,000-square-foot underground garage, providing his cars with a secure and climate-controlled home.

The underground garage has a capacity of nine buses.

This high-security garage is said to be indestructible and was built to protect Gonzales’ $5 million car collection (not shown) from natural disasters.

The space was purposefully designed without columns or pillars so that none of his vehicles would collide with them.

Conclusion

As you can see, all of these garages were built with luxury in mind. They were all designed with one thing in mind: keeping the cars you love safe and secure. These garages all have extremely high-end security systems, bullet-proof glass and large steel doors. They’re all located in some of the world’s most exclusive areas, so they’re protected by heavy security gates and monitored around the clock by armed guards. If you’re ready to make your garage as luxurious as possible, these are the places to start.