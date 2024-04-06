Facilitating Tech Innovation and Investment in Africa: GTA Conference Returns with Deal Room

African tech firms are poised for growth in the highly competitive digital technology market.

Information and communication technology (ICT) exports accounted for four to 10 percent of sub-Saharan African service exports in 2021, making technology companies key to digital transformation of the continent.

While these firms capitalize on rising demand for digital services, they grapple with undeveloped ICT infrastructure and a narrow base of suppliers.

In a bid to address these infrastructure gaps, the Global Tech Africa (GTA) Conference is back, with the theme for this year centering on “Global Collaborations, Local Transformations.”

Set to take place from July 24th to 27th, 2024, at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, GTA is a leading platform for collaboration between African and international tech stakeholders; fostering connections, dialogues, and potential partnerships that will pave the way for the growth

of Africa’s tech ecosystem.

“With great excitement, we are pleased to announce the GTA 2024 Deal Room. This initiative is designed to facilitate investments for African Start-ups from the community of potential

investors.

“The Deal Room will be facilitated in partnership with One Africa and is expected to promote innovation, support emerging Start-ups, and contribute to economic growth in Africa.

“This year’s GTA Conference promises to be a dynamic platform where global collaborations will catalyze local transformations in Africa’s tech scene. I anticipate impactful discussions, actionable initiatives, and significant strides towards advancing our tech ecosystem,” Inya Lawal, President of Ascend Studios Foundation, implementing partner of the GTA said.

Olori Boye-Ajayi of One Africa also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with GTA and the role of facilitating the Deal Room: “Our partnership with GTA is aimed at fostering innovation, supporting tech startups, and promoting economic growth. The Deal Room will offer a transparent and conducive environment for potential collaborations between tech companies and investors, driving impactful outcomes in the industry.”

In its mission to harness Africa’s tech potential for growth and development, GTA is guided by the recently launched Nigeria Startup Act, positioning the nation for the fourth industrial revolution. Collaborating with stakeholders, running capacity development programs, facilitating policy formulation, and uncovering investment opportunities; the Deal Room is part of the broad GTA objective – paving the way for tech-driven advancements in Africa.