Exploring Nigeria’s rainy season delicacies

As the rainy season welcomes itself without apologies, the era of cardigans, jackets and warmth inspiring clothes will soon dominate fashion trends, and foods of a certain kind will be appreciated now more than ever.

From hearty soups to delectable snacks, Nigeria’s rain-soaked landscape offers a unique opportunity to indulge in its rich array of culinary heritage. Let us discover five mouth-watering foods that are an absolute must-try during this rainy season.

1. Obe Eja Tutu (Fisherman’s Soup):

In the rainy season, the rivers and lakes of Nigeria surge with life, making this the perfect time to savour the famous Obe Eja Tutu, a traditional fisherman’s soup enjoyed with either rice, yam, swalllow or even on its own.

Rich and spicy, this meal is alive with flavour, and is prepared with an array of easily gotten ingredients. There is: fresh fish (or any kind you prefer), salt, a blend of pepper mix (bell peppers (tatase), fresh pepper(atarodo). Then your fresh tomatoes, tomato paste (optional), onions, garlic, ginger, then your seasoning cubes.

Complemented by a rich, palm oil base or vegetable oil, this soup is guaranteed to warm your taste buds and provide a hearty and satisfying meal.

2. Peppered Snails:

What better way to make peace with the chilling weather than by enjoying some steaming hot peppered snails with family and friends? Or by yourself, as some would prefer.

As the rain beats down on your roof and the streets and road grow sleek from its heavy showers, these delicacies thrive, offering a true taste of the season.

The peppered snail is seasoned with a blend of seasoning cubes, onions, and chili peppers. These juicy snails are usually grilled or stir-fried, then mixed generously with the delicious pepper sauce, providing a spicy and irresistibly finger-licking experience.

Another special way of elevating the spice level of this snail would involve a tad stretch in its roundtable of ingredients.

You could make it with ingredients such as; coconut oil, garlic powder, thyme and curry powder, seasoning cubes, salt, bell peppers (red, green and yellow), some fresh pepper and onions.

Enjoy this way, and your insides will sing with satisfaction.

3. Ukodo (yam peppersoup):

Ukodo, known as one of Nigeria’s favourite comfort foods, is a popular choice during the rainy season. This dish is a hearty blend of yam, plantain, fresh fish, peppers, onions, and a final dressing of vegetables; all cooked in a flavourful broth of soup.

The spicy and yet soothing Ukodo not only awakens one’s senses but also provides nourishment and comfort amidst the rainy weather.

4. Akara and Pap:

As rain drizzles, there is nothing quite like starting your day with warm Akara (bean cakes) and Pap (fermented corn porridge). Nigeria’s famous go to breakfast on Saturday mornings.

The Akara, crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, is typically made from black-eyed peas or red beans that are cleaned and blended till smooth. Once blended, it is then mixed with onions, peppers, salt and seasoning cubes, making it a flavorful ball of culinary pleasure.

Pair this with a steaming plate of pap, a thick and velvety corn porridge, and feel a healthy sense of satisfaction with every bite and slurp.

5. Boli/Bole and Fish:

The list is never complete if Bole and fish is not mentioned. A well known street food, it is a combination of roasted plantain and fish with pepper sauce.

The wet season would be incomplete without indulging in Boli and Fish.

As raindrops gracefully or cantankerously fall, the tantalizing aroma of perfectly charred plantains, known as Boli, is one that not only stirs the appetite but a sense of comfort as well.

Paired with smoked or grilled fish, this dish captures the essence of the season, offering a delectable mix of smoky, sweet, and spicy flavours.

As we approach the rainy season, it offers a delightful opportunity to savour these staple meals that flood one’s taste buds with knowing satisfaction. Especially when the season is accompanied with unsavoury companions like a cold and a stuffy nose.

From the hearty Obe Eja Tutu soup to the tempting Boli and Fish, these five foods beautifully capture the essence of the rainy season. So, whether you are a food lover or a curious traveler, make sure to explore these spicy dishes to truly experience the magic that unfolds when Nigeria’s culinary traditions meet the soothing pitter-patter of rain.