Experiential lifestyle takes a new dimension with launch of ‘Sunky O Lifestyle Company’

In a city of non-stop activities, the birth of a new lifestyle company is set on creating memorable experiences.

The Sunky O Lifestyle Company is a brand founded by lifestyle connoisseur, Ojulari Olasunkanmi aka Sunky O.

Prior to his journey into the world of entertainment and lifestyle,Sunky O worked in the finance industry.

He graduated from the prestigious University of Lagos where he studied accounting and also holds a diploma in advertising.

His diversity and experiences in both fields contributed to his coordination and interpersonal skills equipped him for major trailblazing capacity in the corporate and lifestyle space.

Sunky O is well known in the lifestyle scene. He is one of the pioneers of day parties post lockdown. His event Auto Feast, Casamia Sunday etc created an escape for Lagosian experiencing the effects of the lockdown on Lagos nightlife.

“Through constantly creating memorable experiences, I have mastered the art of delivering outstanding experiential moments & memories for countless individuals and corporate bodies,” Olasunkanmi Ojulari said.

The creative lead believes in making an impact through creating moments of lasting memories.

“Impact, to me, is creating and curating memorable and experiential moments for people. Making you and I happy is what has birthed the Sunky O Lifestyle Company of today,”

The company intends on delivering outstanding moments & memories for multinationals, start-ups and individuals through the lifestyle company.

The Sunky O Lifestyle Company aims to bridge the gap between their clients and audiences in a unique way which sets them on an amplified stage in the Lagos lifestyle scene.