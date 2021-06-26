Every foot has a sock

Lana Adetayo was a transfer student from another University. She joined us in the Mass Communication department in our second year.

I didn’t really like her because her “shakara” was too much and she was a snob. I was head of class until we left school but this girl didn’t “send me sha”, I doubt if she even knew my name.

Let me tell you how terrible she was. One time, we worked together on a class project. I was the project leader and she was my assistant but it looked as if there was something about me that repelled Lana ‘cos she avoided me like a plague. Her attitude “pissed me off” so I decided to stay in my lane. It’s not even like she was that pretty sef (rolling my eyes).

I don’t know why guys drooled over her and all the girls wanted to be her friend. Like I said, it’s not even like she was that pretty (rolling my eyes again).

Read also: Students advised to strive for excellence as Grange School graduates Class of 2021

I watched her act friendly with some of the guys, sometimes she’d even flirt with them so I concluded that… maybe she didn’t like my face or maybe she didn’t like skinny guys…cos this brother used to be really skinny back in the day. Whatever her reason was, it’s not even like she was that pretty herself (still rolling my eyes).

Fast forward to six years later, it was a lovely Monday morning and my boss was gloating over someone he had successfully poached from a rival communication firm.. the person’s identify had been concealed, he wanted to surprise to everyone. He was really excited as he explained how the lady and I would work together on one of our latest projects.

Me?.. Nick Badmus? Wow? I was excited when I heard my name. I loved to take on new challenges and working on this one with a fresh face wasn’t such a bad idea. Just then the intercom buzzed and Oga’s Secretary announced the arrival of “the secret”.

My heart fell in my stomach when the door opened and Lana Adetayo cat walked into the boardroom. Her smile lit up the place like fireworks.

Ok..did I mention earlier that she wasn’t “all that pretty?” Well, I kinda lied. That was the angry Nick speaking. Lana Adetayo was a very beautiful girl and the years had really been good to her. She still had that annoying effect on guys as she had them drooling over her or smiling sheepishly as the Boss introduced her to everyone.

She took my hand in a firm business like handshake which seemed to linger a little. She had a squint in her eyes as she looked at me…

“Nick Badmus”, I said to her as I introduced myself.

“Lana Adetayo.. have we met before?” She asked.

I didn’t know what to say so I took my hand from hers and gave her an excuse to use the restroom. Ridiculous!. She didn’t remember who I was? Suddenly, the idea of working with a fresh face didn’t seem so appealing any longer.

Lana and I worked together….media tours, campaigns, interviews with political bigwigs and captains of industries.. she was very warm and friendly but I tried to be as formal as possible. Done and dusted. The project was a huge success and it was time to celebrate.

At Briggs Communications, celebrating new wins especially big ones was a way for us to relax, unwind, refresh and restrategise. “Oga” hosted a few of us to dinner at his palatial home and everyone seemed to be having a good time but me. I didn’t feel so good and crawling into my bed was all I could think of so I left the “party”.

I got into bed but sleep eluded me so I thought I could check out what had been happening on social media. I haven’t been there in a while. I accepted a few friend requests on Facebook and almost immediately, I received a message from one of them. Anita was an old classmate. She was still her bubbly self. We chatted back and forth and then moved to phone call.

“Anita guess who my colleague is?” I asked her

“I can’t guess, please tell me who it is”

“Lana Adetayo”

“It’s a lie, Lana Adetayo?” she screamed.

And that was how the gist started. My heart was torn by the time Anita was done.

To be continued

Udy Osaro-Edobor

udy1717@gmail.com

@udys_chapter