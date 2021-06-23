Students advised to strive for excellence as Grange School graduates Class of 2021

The forty-three graduation students of Grange school, Ikeja have been advised to strive for excellence and remain focused as they proceed to further their academic pursuits after Grange.

This was given by Yanmo Omorogbe the guest speaker during the school’s eleventh graduation ceremony to celebrate the class of 2021 that just completed their secondary education at the citadel of learning.

Omorogbe, who is also the co-founder of Bamboo advised the graduating students to make the most of the quality education they had gotten from Grange to develop and master their innate talents that are relevant in today’s economy and society.

Omorogbe also urged them to be the best version of themselves as Grange has equipped them with the right skills, resilience, and initiative to flourish in a rapidly changing world.

She stated that young people have continued to challenge the status quo and positively influence society owing to their ability to not giving up, calling on the graduating students to push themselves and stand up for what they believe in irrespective of the situation.

“We owe it to ourselves and future generations to continuously channel this brilliance and strive for excellence. You can never stop working to be the most excellent version of yourself,” Omorogbe said.

“This is the most leveraged time of your lives and nothing you do is more important than learning!” she advised.

Speaking also to the graduating students, Abra Stoakley, head of school, Grange said that the school is proud that it played a role in shaping the students and preparing them for the next stage of their lives.

“We are proud that we played a role in shaping how you are today, but we are even prouder of how you yourselves have developed as young people during your time with us,” Stoakley said.

“You have the drive, the independence, and the ability to look forward with confidence to the next stage of your lives,” she noted.

“As you are about to embark on the next stage of your journeys, we reflect with pride on all the time that we have spent, along with your families, preparing you for an exhilarating and successful future,” she said.

Nabeeha Tijani, the school’s valedictorian in her speech appreciated Grange for making an impact in the lives of each graduating student and providing them with the right foundation needed to achieve their dreams.

“Grange is second to none. We are grateful for the sturdy foundation we have been given by attending the best school in Nigeria. With this we have no excuse but to achieve greater heights of success in our various fields,” she said.

The class of 2021 made a cash donation of one million naira to Mirable Centre to support survivors of rape and sexual assaults in society.