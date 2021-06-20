Pampers Private School, Rainbow College launch eBook to promote literary arts

Determined to promote literary arts among pupils, Pampers Private Schools and Rainbow College have launched an eBook featuring ‘a collection of stories’ under its Young Authors Initiative (YAI).

The Young Authors Initiative was put in motion after the 2021 World Book Day. This year, UNESCO challenged schools to explore new topics, formats, or genres with the theme ‘Share a story’ for World Book Day.

This was why Rainbow Educational Services Limited took on the challenge to launch the Young Authors Initiative – a platform dedicated to cultivating its growing literary community and providing them with an authentic platform to share their stories.

Adeshina Okunubi, principal of Rainbow College, said that a collection of stories is an innovative concept, which the school is proud to champion as it speaks to one of the key values it aims to imbibe in kids to enable them become outstanding and unafraid to walk on new terrains.

According to him, the school set up the Young Authors Initiative to promote reading and writing among children with the goal of building well-rounded leaders.

“We are proud to launch the book on children’s day to celebrate the amazing writers behind ‘A Collection of Stories’, In compiling the eBook, students from both schools were asked to submit entries inspired by themes such as nature, politics, adventure, folktale, honesty, family, courage, coming of age, and nine original works of literature that include prose, fiction, and poetry were selected to make the children’s book,” he said.

Okunubi stated that the feedback from the kids showed how excited they were about the process, adding that the school opened up the initiative to all students from both primary and secondary school.

Both categories of students, he said, demonstrated how insightful and creative they all are on their own, which explains why we enjoyed reading the Young Writers Initiative entries from our students.

“The Young Writers Initiative by Rainbow Educational Services Limited aims to provide them with a creative outlet to have their voices heard in a tangible way. It encourages them to continue exploring their creative interests, and gain confidence as well, which at the end would have positive impact on holistic child development,” said Funmilola Lawore, head teacher of Pampers Private School.

The Pampers Private School and Rainbow College Students to be inducted into the RESL 2021 Young Authors Initiative are; Tamaramiebi Janakumo (Year 2), Ebunoluwa Ajomo (Year 3), Olakunle Makewu (Year 4), Nehemiah Opeyemi. (Year 4), Aniebietabasi Akpata (Year 5), Eva Izehi-Orobator (Year 8), Ademide Orojimi (Year 9), Onyinyechukwu Zimra Obimdike (Year 9), Olamide Nwankpele (Year 10).

Rainbow Educational Services Limited (RESL) is an education management company that has Pampers Private Schools and Rainbow College in its portfolio. The group was founded with the mission to educate well-rounded students for leadership and has successfully cultivated individuals making a strong mark in Nigeria and globally.