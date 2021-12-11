Dowen college: Sylvester Oromoni’s parents and Nigerians seek for justice

The news of the death of a 12 year old student of Dowen College, Lekki Lagos went viral last week Wednesday on Twitter by a family member @perrisonoromoni, and his parents as well as other Nigerians are on a quest for justice.

“We shall be failing in our duties as parents and guardians, administrators, security agencies and government if we do not get to the bottom of the case of the late Sylvester Oromoni. It is beholden upon us to enthrone a safe environment in our schools,” Atiku Abubakar, former Nigerian Vice President said.

The Oromoni family has hired the firm of a foremost human rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana, to prosecute its case against the school over the death of their son. This is followed by a petition from the Falana and Falana Chambers to the chief coroner of Lagos State on Monday, demanding an inquest into the death.

“We have been briefed by the family of the late Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, who died from the injuries he allegedly sustained from the beating by his colleagues who wanted him to join their cult,” the petition stated.

The Management of Dowen College however in a statement claimed that Sylvester was injured while playing football. In another statement, they assured that they will cooperate with authorities to investigate the incident.

The petition further stated, “Given the needless death of Sylvester Oromoni, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to cause a coroner’s inquest to be conducted into the cause of death of this young and promising boy and make appropriate recommendations pursuant to Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007 that states that an inquest shall hold whenever a coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his coroner district is as a result of a death in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation.”

After the incident, the Lagos State government through its Ministry of Education paid an inquiry visit to the college and announced on Friday that the school be shut down indefinitely. But after this measure was taken, the school moved classes online after informing parents via mail.

“We wish to inform you that further to our meeting at the Ministry of Education the school will be shutting down all physical activities till further notice. All learning will move online in the interest of safety and transparency.”

Many Nigerians saw this act as being defiant and insensitive. For the majority, the twelve year old’s death has revived the conversations surrounding falling school structures and inhumane activities done to students in boarding schools, like the act of bullying and the victims are unable to speak out.

BusinessDay found out that both private and government-owned primary and secondary schools across Lagos state have begun a ‘Talk against Bully’ campaign, and instructed pupils to speak out if faced with any form of attack before the matter starts to deteriorate.

In commemorating the 16 days of activism against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence which commenced on November 25 and will end on December 10, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu wife of the Lagos state governor visited some schools yesterday. She described Sylvester’s death as an unfortunate incident and should never reoccur in the state.

“I am aware that the Lagos State Government is at the moment investigating the incident and honestly it is something we are not very happy about. It’s a big slap on the face of the education sector, the community, and Lagos State as a whole. It is a case that is being investigated and for the parents and everybody involved, honestly, we commiserate with them and send our condolences,” Sanwo-Olu said.

While three students of the Dowen College are currently assisting the police in their investigation, a group led by Olumuyiwa Alani Bankole will be holding a peaceful walk on 10th December at 10 am at the Bar Centre, Ikeja to demand justice for the late Sylvester.