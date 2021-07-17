Do Brands Even Need Social Media?

It is not out of place to say that one of the most influential tools in the world today is social media. Its strategic importance cuts across every facet of human engagement including, but not limited to, business, entertainment, lifestyle, education, security and more. Infact, it is becoming increasingly hard to find a 21st century person go through a day without checking, at least, one social media page. I am not shy to say that life without social media can be dull.

For new businesses, startups, established businesses or entrepreneurs, social media offers huge benefits. Here we have some of the benefits that come with the use of social media for brands.

1) Comes With No Cost

One of the best things about the use of social media is that it is absolutely free. While advertisements and promotions help brands to achieve business goals in a faster and more efficient way, no one can deny that brands do not always get it right, and some good money get wasted in the process. However, brands can organically leverage the benefits of social media with tactical approaches, especially through tailored messages to achieve mileage, at no extra cost.

2) Builds Brand Personality

Social media is one of the best tools for shaping the brand personality of any brand. With an active online presence and engaging contents for visitors, a brand can increase awareness amongst its customers, and this will ultimately result in the brand getting the desired personality, and the benefits of social media will be translated into boosted revenues.

3) A Leg In the Future

The increase in the number of social media platforms underscores its strategic place of importance in human affairs. Facebook has over 2.85 billion active monthly users. It may shock you to know that every month, 2 billion people across the globe use Whatsapp. Can you believe that everyday people watch over 1 billion hours of videos on You Tube? Infact, with 2 billion people logging on to You Tube every month, it means nearly a quarter of the world’s population visit the site. Needless to say that social media is a platform that would help any brand―business or personal― in connecting with many people at once.

Also, social media can be defined as a tool that is absolutely future-proof. People will continue to utilise new social media platforms in the quest for something new and interesting, and businesses can plug into these social media channels to target and convert new audiences.

4) Easier Two-Way Conversations

It doesn’t really matter whether you have your business on social media or not, there are chances that people are having conversations about the products and services you provide. The only question here is how do you wish to get a say in these conversations?

Active monitoring and being present on social media will provide you with that advantage. This is one of the reasons why social media has the ability to reach out to the different customers and prospects and foster interactions with these people.

Brands that have already established themselves on the platform of social media are able to taste success due to the conversations and interaction that they have with their customers.

5) Boosts Brand Advocacy

Well, this is in connection with the point that is mentioned above. For those brands that have proper interaction methods with their customers using social media, the results are amazing when it comes to brand advocacy.

Just imagine this situation. You have a swarm of followers that are loyal to you and they follow every single post that you make. They share them into their feed and even post valuable feedback. Wouldn’t that be amazing for the brand?

6) Improves SEO and Search Ranking

Content sharing on social media platforms has increased in worth and become very valuable in the field of Search Engine Optimization (SEO). There are many on-page SEO content types and signals which always receive more and more shares.

This will ultimately result in the boost of the rankings for the particular websites that share these content types. So, in this world full of competition, brands need to ensure that they use social media to its full advantage so that they can create SEO boosting content for their website rankings.

After all, Google pays a lot of attention to SEO, and the only way to reap the benefits of SEO is to adopt social media.

7) Links Brands With Influencers

Nothing can be better than finding an influencer who, with just one post, can widen the reach of your brand in front of millions of prospects. Social media influencers enjoy huge followership on their respective social platforms. You can find a right influencer in your niche to promote your brand effectively. One positive post from an influencer can optimize your presence in a result driven manner.

8) Enhances Reputation Management

You can use social media potential to create an effective online reputation for your brand. You can highlight your important posts, can use listening and monitoring features of social media to appreciate the best benefits of social media. Having a positive, constructive and productive online reputation is the key to ensuring great deals and boosting sales. Social Media can do this for your business, in the most limited possible time.

You can also use social media to share your side of stories. It serves as a very effective reputation and perception tool.

9) Works for Targeted Advertising & Retargeting

Social media also offers the best ways to run targeted campaigns. You can use paid ads to promote your brand on the web. Social ads are now available on all the major social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat and Instagram, amongst others.

You can easily run paid campaigns as per your target audiences, demographics and their behavioural inclinations. Retargeting is one of the most awesome benefits of social media, as it lets you target those prospects who once visited your portal. With retargeting, you can focus on those customers who once participated in the buying cycle on your site but could not make the purchase. This will increase your conversions and boosts sales.

Last line: Social media is definitely a large platform that helps a lot in various fields. There is no doubt about the fact that social media has become one of the most important platforms in the world today, necessary for every brand in the marketplace, especially one that wants to succeed.