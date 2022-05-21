Diary of a young executive

What was the last thing you did that required some courage?

Deciding to become a certified mental health therapist after over a decade as a banker with 3 degrees and starting up an NGO (Ending Child Sexual Abuse foundation) with my friend Ojotule. I had no idea how much impact I could make in the world until I went into counselling. It has been a very rewarding experience. Over 95% of people I had sessions with had a history of being abused as a child and the desire to end this menace ravaging the world today gave birth to the foundation.

What have you done for the first time?

So many things honestly. I am very adventurous so loads of first time experiences.

What makes the biggest difference in your life?

My passion! Saving children from sexual abuse. Equipping them with age-appropriate sex education and body safety tips. Empowering parents to better protect their children.

What apps do you use the most?

Microsoft office, WhatsApp, Facebook, Google and Telegram

First thing you do in the morning?

Put off my ringing alarm.

Who is your guru?

Google no jokes. Google makes a difference in my world.

What do you crave at the end of the day?

To spend time with my husband

Which song is currently in your head?

Good God almighty by Crowder

What’s something you wish you understood more about?

Crypto. I watch my son do it like it’s a piece of cake and I ask myself why can’t you?

How do you define success?

Success to me is the ability to do better than my last attempt at something. Progress over perfection. For every time I make progress, I am successful.

What’s an idea that you can’t seem to shake off?

Giving up on Banking totally and facing my passion which is to protect children from sexual abuse.

Last box set or Netflix binge?

Can’t think of any. Yes, it’s been that long.

What’s worth paying for?

Time and Knowledge.

To whom did you address your last handwritten letter or note?

My first daughter Naomi.