Dati seeks stakeholders’ collaboration with FAAN MD over new security reform

Yakubu Dati, a former spokesman of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has called on stakeholders to throw their weight behind the call and move by Olubunmi Kuku, the Managing Director of the Authority to rid Nigeria’s airports of bad practices.

In a statement on Thursday, Dati, said: “airlines, service providers and stakeholders should collaborate with and support the MD’s efforts in enhancing seamless operations in the gateway international airports.”

According to Dati, Kuku’s charge to Security Agencies and frontline partners should not be viewed as an indictment but a wake-up call to weed off bad eggs and sustain the fresh narrative in line for a better service delivery.

“Olubunmi Kuku’s emphasis on Safety and Security can only be realized with a wholesome addendum of passenger satisfaction.

“As a team player, the MD FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku and her management team, are repositioning the Agency to fit into the Hon Minister Festus Kenymo’s overall agenda of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he added.

For taking proactive steps to ensure seamless operations during the Yuletide season, especially in the area of passenger satisfaction, safety and security and for challenging Security Agencies to key into efforts by the FAAN in facilitating passengers processing, Kuku has received commendations from stakeholders.

Kuku, had on Tuesday, expressed displeasure at the persistent problems of touting and harassment of passengers at screening ponts, especially at Lagos airport, saying investors were complaining about it.

The MD convened a crucial meeting with the heads of all security agencies at Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) in Lagos and launched “Operation AirClean,” making it clear that she has the full backing of Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

To improve screening efficiency, she ordered the immediate dismantling of search tables at screening points and mandated that technology be leveraged to reduce manual searches and improve interactions with passengers.

She emphasised the urgency to clean up airport terminals and eliminate unpatriotic practices among officers.

Her call to action for the leaders of security agencies was straightforward: it is no longer business as usual.

The initiative was developed to improve collaboration among agencies and to streamline passenger search processes, ultimately enhancing the overall travel experience.

It also aims to eliminate extortion and harassment of passengers, as well as to completely eradicate touting activities at the airport.

Collaboration and intelligence sharing among agencies were also deemed essential for enhancing service delivery.

