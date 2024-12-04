FAAN meets heads of security agencies over touting, harassment of passengers

Olubunmi Kuku, managing director/chief executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has met with heads of all security agencies operating at the airport in a bid to address long standing issues of touting and passenger harassment.

Speaking during a meeting with security agencies at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos. Kuku said that the meeting was aimed to strengthen collaboration among agencies, streamline passenger search processes, and enhance the overall travel experience, while completely eliminating extortion, harassment, and touting activities.

She ordered the immediate dismantling of search tables at screening points and mandated that technology be leveraged to reduce manual searches and improve interactions with passengers.

“Collaboration and intelligence sharing among agencies were also deemed essential for enhancing service delivery.”

The FAAN MD announced that her administration would deploy mystery shoppers equipped with body cameras to assess the performance of officials at both arrival and departure security and screening areas.

Kuku reaffirmed that FAAN directors would actively engage in monitoring efforts, as existing task forces were directed to intensify their activities. According to her, any officer found guilty of misconduct must be reported to their agency head without delay.

At the meeting, Kuku also launched ‘Operation AirClean,’ making it clear that she has the full backing of Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, according to a statement by Obiageli Orah, its spokesperson.

She emphasised the urgency to clean up airport terminals and eliminate unpatriotic practices among officers. Her call to action for the leaders of security agencies was straightforward: it is no longer business as usual.

“The initiative was developed to improve collaboration among agencies and to streamline passenger search processes, ultimately enhancing the overall travel experience. It also aims to eliminate extortion and harassment of passengers, as well as to completely eradicate touting activities at the airport,”

The meeting was participatory, and representatives from various agencies proposed solutions for improving services to enhance the passenger experience while eliminating touting and soliciting.

The heads of the security agencies committed to heightened oversight of their officers, ensuring accountability on duty. It was also resolved that a secure and designated area will be provided as a waiting area for visitors while mobile courts will be set up for expedited prosecution of offenders.

The meeting included representatives from the Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Immigration Services, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nigerian Quarantine Services, Nigerian Police Force, Directorate of Security Services, Nigerian Customs Services, and Aviation Security Services.

