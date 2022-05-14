Coconut chia-tapioca pudding

Ingredients

½ cup large pearl tapioca (not instant or quick-cooking)

1 tablespoon white chia seeds

2 13.5-ounce cans unsweetened coconut milk

½ teaspoon kosher salt

⅓ cup light agave nectar, plus more for serving

1 cup chopped fresh coconut meat

½ cup chopped fresh pineapple, plus more for serving

Sliced mango and toasted unsweetened shredded coconut (for serving)

Steps

Combine tapioca and 2 cups water in a medium bowl. Combine chia seeds and ½ cup coconut milk in a small bowl. Cover both bowls with plastic wrap and chill overnight. Pour remaining coconut milk in open can into an airtight container or another small bowl; cover and chill until ready to use.

Drain tapioca pearls. Combine reserved coconut milk and coconut milk from remaining can in a medium saucepan; add salt and ⅓ cup agave. Bring to a boil over medium, reduce heat, and simmer, stirring constantly, until reduced by one-quarter, about 5 minutes. Add tapioca and cook, stirring constantly, until tapioca is translucent and tender but still chewy in the center, about 5 minutes. Set saucepan in a bowl of ice water and let cool, stirring occasionally.

Stir soaked chia seeds, coconut meat, and ½ cup pineapple into pudding and scrape into a large bowl. Cover with plastic wrap, pressing directly onto surface, and chill until thickened and cold, at least 2 hours.

To serve, stir pudding well and divide among bowls. Top with mango, shredded coconut, and more pineapple and drizzle with some agave.

Keep chilled