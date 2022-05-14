   
BusinessDay

Coconut chia-tapioca pudding

tapioca

Ingredients
½ cup large pearl tapioca (not instant or quick-cooking)
1 tablespoon white chia seeds
2 13.5-ounce cans unsweetened coconut milk
½ teaspoon kosher salt
⅓ cup light agave nectar, plus more for serving
1 cup chopped fresh coconut meat
½ cup chopped fresh pineapple, plus more for serving
Sliced mango and toasted unsweetened shredded coconut (for serving)

Read also: Jamaican Jerk chicken recipe

Steps
Combine tapioca and 2 cups water in a medium bowl. Combine chia seeds and ½ cup coconut milk in a small bowl. Cover both bowls with plastic wrap and chill overnight. Pour remaining coconut milk in open can into an airtight container or another small bowl; cover and chill until ready to use.

Drain tapioca pearls. Combine reserved coconut milk and coconut milk from remaining can in a medium saucepan; add salt and ⅓ cup agave. Bring to a boil over medium, reduce heat, and simmer, stirring constantly, until reduced by one-quarter, about 5 minutes. Add tapioca and cook, stirring constantly, until tapioca is translucent and tender but still chewy in the center, about 5 minutes. Set saucepan in a bowl of ice water and let cool, stirring occasionally.

Stir soaked chia seeds, coconut meat, and ½ cup pineapple into pudding and scrape into a large bowl. Cover with plastic wrap, pressing directly onto surface, and chill until thickened and cold, at least 2 hours.

To serve, stir pudding well and divide among bowls. Top with mango, shredded coconut, and more pineapple and drizzle with some agave.

Keep chilled

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author