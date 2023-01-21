Christopher Imumolen: Entrepreneur investing in Nigeria’s education sector

For Christopher Imumolen, an educationist, a university professor, serial entrepreneur and a Nigerian Politician; investment in education continues to be priority.

After establishing the Joint Professional Training and Support International Limited (JPTS) in 2019, an educational body that has trained over 30,000 certified professionals, Christopher Imumolen, in January, 2014, proceeded to establish the UNIC Foundation, empowerment, and employment scheme that envisions the goal of supporting four million Nigerian businesses every year with grants and scholarships to widows and students respectively.

Imumolen who is also the presidential candidate on the platform of the Accord Party, ahead of the 2023 Nigerian presidential elections, has received the ‘Forbes Best Of Africa Outstanding Academic Award 2022’.

Imumolen’s award is in recognition of his unparalleled character, thorough leadership, uncommon courage, resilience and academic exploits.

The award which was conferred on him virtually on 13th January 2023 during the FIN/ Forbes Best of Africa Award Reception event was graced by dozens of the business communities,

policy makers, entrepreneurs, politicians, opinion leaders, the media, Forbes’ partners and international investors.

Through its awards, Forbes acknowledges and celebrates exemplary leaders, top businessmen,

political leaders and dynamic personalities with records of making far-reaching impacts and

positive contributions to the development of their respective countries, sectors and industries.

An indigene of Esan West, Ekpoma in Edo State, Imumolen started his work career as a Plant Engineer at BOC Gases Nigeria Plc in February 2005.

He possesses two Ph.D. Academic degrees which are in Engineering Research and Educational Management. He also possesses three Master’s degrees and Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering.

He currently serves as the Addo of Abaji, after his installation by His Royal Highness Adamu Baba Yunusa, the Ona of Abaji, on the 11th of December 2021.

On February 8, 2022, it was reported that Imumolen launched a N2billion education scholarship trust fund for entertainers in the entertainment industry of Nigeria. Musicians Small Doctor and B-Red were among the beneficiaries of the scheme.

According to news report, he described the trust fund as “a promise to help the well-placed celebrities in a better perception for their millions followers, which will, in turn spur them to begin to believe in education as a sure way to nation building”.

In 2019, Imumolen, through his empowerment program supported over 6000 Nigerians with financial grant for businesses between $1,000 to $10,000 each.

He followed up with the release of over 200 inmates who were detained for bailable offenses.