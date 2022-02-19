Business principles for the Nigerian market- A review of Sam Obafemi’s Based on Logistics

Title: Based on Logistics

Author: Sam Obafemi

Publisher: WORITAL

Year of Publication: 2019

Number of Pages: 128

Category: Business

Sam Obafemi is a computer scientist best known for his work as a coach, public speaker, and author of several books, including “But What Do I Know?” “Fans Don’t Pay” and “Rebellion is a Need.” In light of Nigeria’s current economic situation, he wrote Based on Logistics to increase your earning potential.

The book title is unusual because it reminds readers of a phrase commonly used by the Big Brother Naija 2017 Winner. That is, however, a minor issue.

“What, not again?” I can imagine a reader thinking when they see the book’s first chapter title. However, this is not the type of book that provides inaccurate information about the realities of doing business in Nigeria.

You may have a stack of business books on your shelves. Still, Obafemi has written a guidebook for bringing genuine change to your business, and he provides some fantastic tips for doing so in Nigeria.

In Based on Logistics, Obafemi shares his knowledge and experience dealing with hundreds of small businesses and how he assisted them in developing a roadmap. He lays out twelve business models that can help readers grow their business quickly and effectively. Some readers will appreciate how he simplified the book to be used right away without wasting time on complex grammar.

I had a lot of great ideas, especially about occasionally providing free services to customers. In this book, the point that “free yields returns” is hammered home. Its arguments are straightforward, and Obafemi is not afraid to use knowledge from other authors in his writings.

Obafemi is a joy to listen to when telling stories about people. There are examples of successful people and what we can learn from them, and he also uses personal stories to back up his main points. There are even exercises to complete in some of the book’s chapters.

Some chapters are more in-depth than others. Many leaders are hesitant to address the issues in the chapter on “when mentors go into oblivion, “and the chapter on “customers will always trick you” could easily be the title of a new book on its own.

Within a short time, you can see how simple it is to learn some essentials for growing a business. You’ll enjoy discovering the truth that is waiting for you in the tool provided in the book. You’ll recognize the areas in which you need to improve, and you’ll be able to see for yourself what’s going on and where you need to improve.

Obafemi concludes by stating that his business mistakes were only one of many sources used in the book, assuring readers that the solutions presented in this book were not concocted.

The book is instructive and practical, making it great for businesses to use right away. Unlike many business books, this one is equally applicable to small and medium enterprises.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a Russian language degree. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events, and book readings. She loves to have fun and help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial