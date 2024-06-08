Bridging generational gaps in Interior Design: Where tradition meets innovation

In the heart of advancement, an unassuming brick building houses a revolution. Inside, the worlds of Boomer and Gen Z collide—not in a clash, but in a harmonious blend that redefines interior design.

This innovative space is a melting pot where the elegance of the past and the sleekness of the future converge, creating environments that appeal to multiple generations.

In this world, where the pace of technological advancement often leaves the older generation trailing, the 36th World Interiors Day (IFI WID) celebrated by the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) served as a beacon of unity and inclusivity.

Held May 31, 2024, at the picturesque Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos, the event resonated with a powerful theme: “The Growing Generational Gap: Improved Multi-Generational Future.”

This year’s celebration was more than a mere gathering of design enthusiasts; it was a clarion call to recognise and address the evolving dynamics of interior design across generations.

The ceremony kicked off with a welcome address by Jenifer Chukwujekwe, the president of IDAN, who challenged members and the design community to be more intentional about their design principles.

She highlighted the importance of their work as professionals, ambassadors, and initiators of change in society, through Design advocacy.

Her resonating views were echoed in the following online lecture series, featuring well-seasoned educators in Prucnal Ogunsote, a professor and faculty member of Environmental Sciences, University of Jos, and Dolapo Amole, a professor and member of the Department of Architecture, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

Ogunsote highlighted the impact of technology and its potential effects on human experiences and design. At the same time, Amole gave an in-depth lecture on the implications and issues related to multigenerational Design and the apparent gaps in an intergenerational workplace.

The session, which was moderated by Freda Anegbe, the association’s Vice President, ended with a call to action on issues such as accessibility, inclusion, diversity, wellness, and safety, which set the pace for the panel discussions and deliberations after that.

In addition, the panel discussion featured a deeply worded discussion on the practical aspects and implications of multigenerational Design, business succession, and heritage.

Titilope Fowora, the moderator and IDAN treasurer, and Bukola Adeyemi, Secretary General, proffered different approaches to overcoming the inherent intergenerational communication gap in design, paving the way for a future where generations coexist in a collaborative and enriching way.

Other highlights of the day include the arrival of past executive council members in the person of Gbemisola Aluko, the immediate Past Secretary General of the association, special guests and dignitaries from various government agencies, affiliated organizations, and the design community at large.

The keynote speaker, Motunrayo Adijat Adeleye, commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Ogun State, addressed the audience with passion and intent understanding of the role of Design in fostering and promoting a more inclusive multigenerational future in not just the design industry but the greater community.

Her message pointed to an inherent challenge: the communication gap between different age groups. In this context, design emerges as a crucial tool for creating inclusive solutions that promote more effective and meaningful communication between people of different ages.

In addition, Andrew Adeniji, the PRO of the Association, encouraged all practicing interior design professionals to register and join IDAN while listing out some of the vital benefits of joining the association as the sole global voice and authority for Interior professionals in Nigeria.

The event was well put together and brought to life by the able membership committee of the association, chaired by Theresa Akpieyi and seconded by her deputy Linda Adeyemi, who were supported and proudly sponsored by key industry partners such as Interstyle Homes by the acclaimed interstyle ceramics group, Actiu by Fouani brand and problinds company, as well as the VIP lounge sponsors, Furniture Square.