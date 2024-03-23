Boost for wellness industry as Celeb Clinic Spa by VCP offers fusion of hospitality, medical fitness

Celeb Clinic Spa by VCP, the pioneering medical fitness spa in Lagos, Nigeria, recently hosted its Grand Opening event, representing a significant milestone in transforming the wellness and hospitality scene in Lagos.

Established by Emeka Ofor, the Chairman of Victoria Crown Plaza, Celeb Clinic Spa by VCP is located in the vibrant Victoria Island neighborhood. As the first of its kind in Lagos, the spa is set to transform the wellness landscape of Lagos by providing a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art treatments and services.

With a commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences, Celeb Clinic Spa by VCP boasts a team of certified aestheticians and licensed medical professionals who conform to the statutory regulation of the service they provide.

The Grand Opening event was a special occasion for esteemed guests to personally enjoy the high-quality facilities and services available at Celeb Clinic Spa by VCP.

Guests were also given the opportunity to witness exclusive presentations of the spa’s innovative treatments and non-invasive procedures.

Celeb Clinic Spa by VCP collaborates with prestigious medical institution, Afrimedical Aesthetics by Mikano to offer top-notch wellness solutions with

advanced facilities and expert care. This strategic collaboration serves as a testament to Celeb Clinic Spa by VCP’s unwavering commitment to excellence, as well as its relentless pursuit of providing guests access to the most advanced medical technologies and treatments available.

“Being the first of its kind in Lagos, our mission at Celeb Clinic Spa is to push the limits of wellness by offering a refined and state-of-the-art service with licensed medical professionals who make consultation and education a priority,” remarked Munachi Ogbonna, COO and Owners Rep, VCP Hotels.

“Our Grand Opening is a significant milestone in our mission to establish new standards of excellence in the wellness industry and cater to the changing needs of our clientele.”

The integration of hospitality and medical expertise sets Celeb Clinic Spa by VCP apart, providing a unique opportunity for guests to enhance their well-being while enjoying the comfort and convenience of a luxury hotel stay. Celeb Clinic Spa by VCP is committed to raising the bar in the wellness industry by focusing on quality, service, and innovation, effectively bridging the gap between medical treatments and

serene relaxation getaways.

“I am thrilled to be part of the exciting journey as Celeb Clinic Spa by VCP’s grand opening unfolds, signifying a remarkable milestone in the wellness industry. The fusion of luxury hospitality with advanced medical fitness offerings is truly exceptional.

“As a clinical trainer specialist, I am highly optimistic about the significant possibilities that Celeb Clinic Spa by VCP holds in reshaping the wellness

industry in Lagos and its environs.

“I am eagerly anticipating the positive influence this establishment will have on individuals who are seeking a comprehensive sense of well-being.” said Nancy Chady, Clinical Trainer Specialist.

Celeb Clinic Spa by VCP is your one stop wellness location where you have everything in one that aligns with wellness and hospitality. The entire space speaks healing, calmness, healing.

Princess Aderinola Ekanola, manager and face of the Celeb Beauty Clinic VCP said the space is spearheaded by Bimbo Ige and Emeka Ofor, the chairman of Victoria Crown Plaza, loves the idea of ensuring that this place becomes a one-stop wellness hotel, so he decided to partner with Bimbo Ige who is the owner of Celeb Beauty Clinic.

“This is why it is called Celeb Beauty Clinic by VCP. It is that hotel you come in and you have everything you need. We all know what aesthetics is. The idea is to ensure that people are able to gain their confidence in beauty and also to be able to get health and skin intact.

“I don’t like to stop at a hospital because it gives me the feeling that I am going into a hospital for treatment. There is that bit of fear. But then again you have an aesthetic clinic. First thing first is that stepping into the space, the entire space speaks wellness. It speaks calmness and healing one way or the other because it has to do with aesthetics.

“Here we have beautiful package that are personalised. It is centred on reaching you on what you require or your basic concerns in terms of body and skin.

“A lot of people are camera shy perhaps because they are dealing with a particular skin issue or challenges but we have the personalised solution for you here. So why not have the best skin you want? Why not have the best body and health you desire? You don’t have to wait for an emergency situation or waiting for stress or pollution to cause you to break down when you could just walk in easily and get yourself a vitamin,” Ekanola said.