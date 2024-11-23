Beyond borders: Addressing the japa syndrome

It is common knowledge that Nigeria is facing an unprecedented brain drain crisis. Many amongst the country’s best and brightest minds are fleeing in droves, seeking greener pastures abroad.

This alarming trend is not only a symptom of our economic woes but also a threat to our nation’s future.

The core reasons behind the japa syndrome primarily revolve around the high unemployment rate among the youths who constitute about 65 percent of the nation’s population, insecurity, poor renumeration, erratic power supply, insensitivity of the government to the plight of the common man, lack of motivation and social security to mention but just a few.

The economy of the most populous nation in Africa is in a comatose state and it appears there is no solution in sight.

Recently, some Nigerians were interviewed concerning the state of the economy and many of them were of the view that all hands must be on deck to salvage the economy, while a few referred to japa as the only solution left for them.

Japa is derived from a Nigerian slang, meaning “to flee, escape, or seek a better life abroad.”

It is worth noting that a media report released in November 2023 revealed that at least 51 healthcare workers had left the Federal Medical Centre in the Jabi region of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Every department in the hospital, according to the report, was affected by the brain drain. Likewise, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, based on a report, lost 6,000 pharmacists to brain drain in the last six years, while more are preparing to leave.

Another worrisome news has to do with the data that was obtained from the International Organisation for Migration which showed that 1,200 Nigerians died while attempting to cross the Mediterranean between January and July 2023.

Meanwhile, access to accurate and timely information is very critical for those who want to relocate. I have observed that many travel agents often fail to provide accurate information, leaving aspiring immigrants vulnerable to exploit.

For instance, it is important to let them know some of the teething problems they are likely to put up with when they arrive over there, such as unfavourable weather conditions, culture shock, racial discrimination and loneliness.

Recall that there was a story about some Nigerians who got stranded in Cyprus after being told by their travel agents that jobs were waiting for them but upon getting to Cyprus, there was no job.

The consequences of people’s decisions to relocate to another country for greener pastures will obviously have a profound impact on both the nation and its citizens.

In addition, the country will suffer as there won’t be sufficient qualified manpower to handle national affairs. So, how do we stem the tide? Firstly, the federal government should try to revive the ailing economy by creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Secondly, the government should try to develop and implement policies that will promote Nigeria’s non-oil exports. Thirdly, the government should ensure that workers are adequately remunerated and salaries are paid as and when due.

Lastly, the government at all tiers should ensure that their employees are motivated through regular promotion, incentives, training and merit awards to deserving officers.

The issue of insecurity is also a very serious challenge. In fact, it is one of the major reasons most Nigerians are relocating. The Federal Government should as a matter of urgency curtail terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, insurgency and all forms of criminalities.

Recently, it was reported in the news that the National Assembly was planning to enact a law stopping doctors from travelling outside the country for greener pastures.

Frankly speaking, I think this action is not the best solution. The lawmakers are trying to infringe on the fundamental rights of doctors.

The best solution is for the Federal Government to do the needful by ensuring that workers’ welfare is paramount and well taken care of.

I believe something drastic needs to be done to reduce the japa mentality in the minds of the youths.

It is time for the federal government to take the necessary action in other to remedy the situation. Delay is dangerous; a stitch in time saves nine. We cannot afford to lose our best minds. The future of Nigeria depends on it.

Share