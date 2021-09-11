BellAfricana stirs interest with its 3rd edition of African creative exhibition and awards

Award shows are a very integral practice in a nation. Besides how they foster togetherness and plaster unity on the very core of community building, they also in many ways improve the country’s economic standards, thereby suporting a more circular and sustainable economy. Putting these award shows in more perspective and in lieu with the aforementioned, they (award shows) are also mostly meant to encourage creatives and entrepreneurs who are using their little or bulky ways to foster positivity, creativity and excellence in their various fields. Therefore, fashion entrepreneurs, photographers, stylists and even models are recognized.

On the 29th of October, 2021, 6pm, Bellafricana — one of Nigeria’s leading hubs is set to host Nigerians who are creatively running entrepreneurial organisations and activities, inspiring those after them on the many ways they can do so much better. The event, tagged the African Creative Exhibition and Awards (ACE Awards), would host in the fashionable BWC Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. “ACE Awards 2021 aims to laud the creative works of Nigerians (Africans) and is certainly one of the strongest tools in awakening creative innovative and entrepreneurship drive in young people in Nigeria and indeed Africa,” an official PR statement of the brand reads.

This Exhibition and Awards show which is an annual festival currently on it’s 3rd edition. Themed “Creativity and Innovation in Nation Building,” it prides itself with successfully building a large comminty of people from all walks of life, with an envious 6,000+ number. “The past two editions have garnered more than 6000 participants from different states in Nigeria and from other parts of Africa; Captains of Industry, Upwardly Mobile Youth, Marketers, Procurement Officers, Brand and Business Managers, Art Lovers, Investors, as well as policymakers,” they say.

Adhering strictly to COVID-19 protocols and putting safety at the forefront of its community, the prospective smooth run of this event would be slightly different this year. It’s going to work in three stages; The Flash Sales, The Creative Connect, and The Awards Dinner.

Read also: RevolutionPlus awards N2m to Super Eagles for victory over Liberia

The Creative Connect is an event created for creative entrepreneurs to meet, connect, bond and network amongst themselves. This event would be physically hosted and will provide attendees access to a networking session with SME owners, creative entrepreneurs, Industry leaders and creatives from all walks of life discussing how they settled into work. Also, in the same vein of connecting, conversing and collaborating, we would be giving business support worth 100,000 Naira to 1 lucky creative entrepreneur. Time: 10am – 4pm Date: the 29th of October.

Flash Sales is a one of a kind online shopping experience where attendees get the opportunity to buy quality Nigerian creative products at the click of a button. The flash sales will be hosted virtually and will run for 48 hours on the Bellafricana marketplace on the 29th of October, 2021 .

Awards Dinner Bellafricana is pleased to announce the 3rd edition of the ACE Awards with the theme “Creativity and Innovation in Nation Building” scheduled to hold on Friday, the 29th of October 2021. ACE Awards 2021 is aimed to laud the creative works of Nigerians (Africans) and to awaken a creative, innovative and entrepreneurship drive in young people in Nigeria and indeed Africa. 15 Creative entrepreneurs will be recognized for their outstanding works. Time: 6pm on the 29th of October, 2021.