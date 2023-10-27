Being tenacious, professional key to running successful businesses – Entrepreneur

Melody Fidel Okwuazu, an award winning entrepreneur-missionary, has charged entrepreneurs to be intentional, tenacious and professional in their business approach.

“It will not be easy to scale through as there will be many challenges and distractions on your paths. Likewise, there are several competitions to your brand which means your only hope of survival is to do extra beyond the ordinary while providing exceptional services to your customers and clients who will be your unpaid ambassadors and attract more customers to your business.”

He made this statement during his Stability and Sustenance Mentees Retreat which has impacted selected youths over the period of three days in Lagos.

22 outstanding entrepreneurs out of over a hundred grant beneficiaries drawn from different business facets across Nigeria experienced a three-day mentorship programme led by Melody with the aim of physically tutoring and guiding the participants to setting up and operating their businesses for success.

According to Melody, the mentees are gathered from across Nigeria to have a physical feel beyond just business tutoring and mentorship, but to acquire networking skills in an atmosphere of relaxation, gaming and tranquility.

“For 41 weeks nonstop and counting, I have provided business and entrepreneurship mentorship to young and fledging Nigerian entrepreneurs via online social media platforms. This stability and sustenance mentee retreat is a climax of the online programme bringing together selected participants under one roof as we prepare for the grand stability and sustenance business summit in Abuja next year” Melody stated.

The beneficiaries expressed joy at been selected for the stability and sustenance mentees programme. “I have been following the programme online for several weeks where I benefitted a N50,000 star-up grant which has helped me in growing my footwear business. It is an honour to be part of the physical programme where I have gained a lot from the tutelage of Mr. Melody,” said Obure Justin, footwear maker from Calabar.

Melody who has been grooming, building start-ups and empowering youths in Nigeria and beyond since 2013 have disbursed business grants to over 100 entrepreneurs in Nigeria. He is a proud recipient of the The Future Awards Africa ‘Prize For Service To Young People’ 2023 and outstanding entrepreneurship-missionary award at the United Kingdom Investors Forum this year.