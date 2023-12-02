‘Beauty in the Motherland’ set to redefine beauty landscape

‘Beauty In The Motherland’, an event that is expected to redefine the beauty landscape is set to hold its inaugural edition.

Billed to hold December 5th – 6th, 2023 at the Eko Convention Center, Victoria Island Lagos, the event is a spectacular showcase of beauty, innovation, and talent.

Over 100 top African and international beauty brands are expected to participate at the fair with their latest offerings.

It is also a chance for industry stake holders to connect, network and mingle with industry experts, influencers, and fellow beauty lovers.

The two days event will also feature beauty conferences, where experts in the industry will share insights and innovative ideas for transformation and growth.

Special side attractions include – Nail competition extravaganza! On the website.

Show Your Skills: Enter our nail competition and unleash your creativity.

The winner will take home a sum of N1,000,000.

There is no cost to participate but its all about your talent and passion.

As a subscriber, you’re in for some delightful surprises:

Freebies Galore include exclusive samples and goodies from leading brands.