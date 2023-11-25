BaseBar: Redefining luxury nightlife experience in Lagos

Lagos State is the centre of Nigeria’s social and nightlife. This comes as no surprise as the city is one of the most interesting and populated urban areas in the world which is why this article talks about Nightlife in Lagos.

Lagos is also dubbed with the title “the city that never sleeps” and truth be told it has lived up to its title as the city boasts of a wide range of recreational and leisure centres as new ones continue to spring up.

Nightlife is such an exciting experience in Lagos from bars to top clubs to exotic lounges and classy restaurants, there are so many options to choose from.

Although it is obvious that Lagos island which consists of places like Lekki, Victoria Island and Ikoyi offer greater options for nightlife chilling than the mainland. When it comes to the mainland however, Ikeja seems to be one to top the list.

Lilygate Hotel, a luxury hospitality brand in Lagos, recently announced the successful grand opening of its latest venture, BaseBar.

This unveiling signifies a momentous leap in delivering a unique fusion of luxury and entertainment, catering to the discerning residents of Lagos seeking unparalleled nightlife experiences.

The grand opening event, held on Friday, the 17th of November, 2023 at 2, Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, was nothing short of spectacular, as the city’s elite gathered to witness the inauguration of BaseBar.

The night started with guests arriving at the venue, dressed in a way that spoke class. Drinks by The Balvenie were given to guests to wet their throats, giving them a glimpse of what BaseBar is about to offer its guests.

Nestled within the heart of Lagos, BaseBar has quickly become a premier destination for those seeking a respite from their hectic daily lives, offering an unparalleled ambiance of relaxation, fun, and leisure.

Julius Ama Orji, CEO of Lilygate Hotel, expressed his enthusiasm for the newest addition to the Lilygate family. He stated, “BaseBar is not just a bar; it’s a testament to our commitment to redefining luxury nightlife experiences in Lagos. We are excited to offer a haven where our guests can relax and unwind in an atmosphere crafted for the connoisseurs of luxury nightlife.”

Furthermore, Orji Ama, Managing Director of Lilygate Hotel, echoed this sentiment, “We’ve carefully curated an environment that seamlessly offers people a place that speaks comfort, where they can come relax and have fun with family and friends, making them even more productive and creative. We look forward to seeing people enjoy our offerings at BaseBar.”

As BaseBar sets the stage for a new era in luxury nightlife entertainment, Lilygate Hotel had invited patrons to experience the reality of refinement at BaseBar; it’s a lifestyle.