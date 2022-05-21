‘At the Club With Remy Martins’ back with a bang

‘At The Club with Remy Martin’ is back! A signature brand initiative creating a mega dance and show concept. The event took place on the 7th of May 2022 at Hustle and Bustle in Abuja.

Unique and first of its kind, a carefully curated event by REMY MARTIN was the talk of the town in Abuja. A signature brand initiative organized an entertaining extravaganza club concept similar to the Vegas and Ibiza standards of showmanship.

“At The Club With Remy Martin Party” was the event to be for fun seekers in Abuja. It was a gathering of VIPs at a perfect high-end location, including stunning A-List celebrities, entertainers, and fashionistas.

Guests were kept entertained all night by incredible performances by Bella ShmuRda, Falz, DJ Baggio, DJ Gigi, and others.

With spectacular performances from Samba Dancers, Aerialist, Stilt Walkers, fiery performances from Fire breathers, LED Acrobats, and much more. It was an event to remember, no expense was spared to put on such a spectacular & magnificent show!

It was a night of glamour with an excellently curated and executed event, At the Club With Remy Martin truly came back with a BANG!

With a history dating back to 1724, Remy Martin is a drink that captures the heart of Cognac. Its rich history, research, and timeline have led to the production of the finest finished Cognac product, using the highest quality ingredients and incorporating natural, sustainable methods.