ASR Africa donates 3million USD for development initiative in Niger Republic

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) – brainchild of Industrialist, philanthropist and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has awarded a three million US Dollars development initiative to Niger Republic from its ASR Africa Fund for Social Development & Renewal. This donation was announced when President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic hosted the Chairman of BUA Group and ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu, at the State House in Niamey over the weekend.

Speaking at the reception hosted in his honour, Abdul Samad Rabiu thanked President Bazoum of Niger Republic for the warmth, hospitality, and honour accorded him in Niamey. He also announced that his private philanthropy, ASR Africa, had selected Niger Republic as a recipient of a 2022 National Development Grant to the tune of 3 million dollars which will be drawn from the ASR Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal, and channeled towards interventions in the areas of health, education, or social development that the government of Niger Republic will identify for implementation.

In his response, President Bazoum thanked Rabiu for the gesture and stressed the importance of pan-African cooperation in various areas from business to infrastructure development, social development and economy. He further added that partnerships in business and development such as this, are critical in building an economically prosperous Africa for the future. President Bazoum later hosted a state dinner in honour of Abdul Samad Rabiu which was attended by the Nigerien Prime Minister and other senior members of Government.

ABOUT ASR AFRICA

The brainchild of African Industrialist, Philanthropist and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting health, Education and Social Development within Africa.

For more information visit asrafrica.org or email info[at]asrafrica[dot]org.