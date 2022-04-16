As long as you have them, don’t waste them – A review of Tolu’ A. Akinyemi’s Dead Lions Don’t Roar

Title: Dead Lions Don’t Roar

Author: Tolu’ A. Akinyemi

Year of Publication: 2020 (updated edition)

Number of Pages: 116

Category: Poetry

A number of works by Tolu’ A. Akinyemi have been published in recent years that are both inspirational and uplifting. In the realm of poetry, he’s a name that’s been thrown around a lot lately. It’s no secret that Akinyemi has a particular style that is easily distinguishable.

Dead Lions Don’t Roar, which is divided into four sections: dead, lion, don’t, and roar, incorporates elements of his earlier works.

Throughout this book, the fact that each of us possesses a unique set of skills and abilities appears to be universally acknowledged. One of life’s tragic realities is the fact that not many people put their abilities to use; this is a sad reality.

“Dead Lions” is heavily influenced by the concept of “putting your gifts to use” while you still have the opportunity, which is applicable to both persons who are yet to discover their abilities and those who have not yet put their talents to use. As expressed in the verse “”Awake, ye terrible Lion / Before your dreams kiss the dust / Of death” this is the message.

In his book, Akinyemi’s voice shifts from one of introspection to one of hope. As a result, they gain a jolt of energy and become more engaging. Is it possible for dead lions to roar after they have passed away? In one of his most famous poems, “Dead Lions Don’t Roar,” he writes, “Use your gifts while you can, because dead lions don’t roar and memories of them fade,” he says in the poem.

Despite the fact that his writings cover a wide range of topics, admiring Akinyemi’s longer pieces does not take away from the accomplishments of his shorter works. Akinyemi may include remarks at the conclusion of his work from time to time to clarify where his ideas come from.

With words that glide effortlessly into our hearts, “London” inspires readers and gives them the confidence to fly: “London became the super hero in all my cast-movie / The train operator says, “This is the Jubilee Line to Canary Wharf.” / London became my jubilee land; “my land of jubilation.”

“Grace” is divided into two parts. In the first poem, we read, ‘Let’s trash this thing called luck / In the recycle bin and call it blessed. /Let’s exalt this oil /Not forgetting it’s worth its weight in Gold’, while in the second, we read, ‘Efforts have limits / Strength encounters barriers / Connections fail for even the biggest of Men.’ However, Akinyemi’s point of view may not be shared by every reader.

Akinyemi’s words infuse life and hope into the hearts of his readers, and hopefully into yours as well.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial