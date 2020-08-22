An Introvert’s Guide To Social Media Visibility

“I don’t want to put myself out there.”

“I live a private life. I don’t want everyone on social media to know what’s going on in my life.”

These are a few of the comments I get when I speak to people about becoming more visible on social media. For many introverts, they find it difficult to embrace social media because it means sharing a part of their lives with ‘the public’.

It is important to understand that you control what you put out on social media. If you are an introvert, this guide will help you to have a presence on social media without giving away precious details about your personal life.

Be clear on the content you want to put out. As I mentioned before, you are completely in control of what you share on your social media pages. If you post personal details about your life, then people will know these personal details. For someone who is private, you can choose to stick to posting about your professional life, focusing more on the lessons you’ve learnt and challenges you have overcome. If you want to be more personable, you can share lessons you have learnt from personal challenges without sharing in-depth details of the challenge itself.

Decide the timing of your posts. For many introverts, they find it easier to post content days and sometimes weeks after the particular event has happened. This is often done as a throwback or flashback. Don’t feel under pressure to post real time if you do not feel comfortable. As long as what you are posting is valuable to your audience, you can post an insight or lessons a few days later. Consider posting highlights from interesting events from a few years ago and tell a good backstory.

Share content from experts you admire. Visibility on social media is not only about posting your own content. You can repost content from thought leaders and experts within your industry. You can also post trending news and events and share your insights. When you do this, you offer value to your audience without sharing details of your personal life. Please be mindful of giving proper credit and attribute the source of the content. Tag, mention and include links as appropriate.

Think about the bigger picture. Social media visibility as a professional or someone who wants to build their personal brand is not about bragging. It is all about offering value to your followers and sharing your expertise with them. Having that mindset will allow you to be less self-conscious when you want to post on social media. There are tons of people who will be blessed by your journey and story.

Social media is a great platform for impacting lives. Start by taking baby steps and do only what you are comfortable with. Follow experts and thought leaders you admire. Do your research and you will discover that a good number of them are actually introverts but they have decided to use their expertise to bless others. You can do the same too.

About Adedoyin Jaiyesimi

Adedoyin Jaiyesimi is the Chief Communications Consultant at The Comms Avenue, a capacity building and knowledge exchange platform for leading and innovative communications professionals across the world. The Comms Avenue offers high-level knowledge sharing meetings and training programs for communications professionals and corporate organizations.

She has vast experience consulting for international organizations and top corporate executives and specializes in providing strategic communications consulting for development, philanthropic and corporate organizations, helping them to develop and implement a robust communications strategy.

Adedoyin has successfully executed projects for the W Community, Women in Business, Management and Public Service (WIMBIZ), Leading Ladies Africa, Heritage Bank, African Philanthropy Forum amongst others. She has been profiled on She Leads Africa, Leadership Newspaper and Lionesses of Africa. She was also featured as one of The Spark’s Visionary Women in 2019.

Instagram – @adedoyinjaiyesimi

Email – adedoyin@thecommsavenue.com