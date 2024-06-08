AMVCA nominated SFX artist announce training to close talent gap

Nollywood’s special effects (SFX) industry is on the rise, thanks to talented artists like Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect), Omowunmi Okungbure and Feyisayo Oyebisi who was nominated for Best Makeup at the 10th AMVCA.

These creative minds are pushing boundaries with their work, from realistic prosthetics and makeup that bring characters to life to controlled pyrotechnics that heighten the action in films. Their contributions are helping Nollywood produce movies that compete with international standards, all while infusing them with a unique African aesthetic.

However, the demand for SFX artists in Nollywood is still outpacing the supply. This is due in part to the specialised skills required.

Oyebisi, also known as Feyzo, celebrated for her work on numerous blockbuster movies, including Ajosepo, Ile Owo and A Tribe Called Judah, has announced a two-day intensive masterclass in special effects makeup Una bid to train talents in the skill of SFX.

SFX artistry combines technical knowledge of sculpting, mold-making, and material properties with a strong foundation in design and a keen eye for detail. Increased investment in training programs and workshops could open doors for aspiring artists and fill the gap.

A larger pool of talent would allow Nollywood to tackle even more ambitious projects, further establishing its place on the global film scene.

The training, which will take place on June 12 and 13 2024, in Lagos, will expose participants to several film and TV makeup techniques and teach secrets behind creating flawless makeup for high-definition cameras.

At the end of the session, participants are expected to have mastered the art of creating realistic injuries, bruises and cuts that enhance dramatic scenes and also perfect the technique of applying bald caps for a variety of characters.

Participants will also gain skills in aging actors seamlessly for roles that span decades and learn how to achieve lifelike sweat, blood, burns and tears to bring authenticity to any scene.

With over 15 years in the industry, Oyebisi has garnered acclaim for her artistry, earning nominations for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) two years in a row as well as Best of Nollywood Awards. She said about the training, ” Special effects makeup is a powerful tool in storytelling, and I look forward to helping others develop their skills and creativity.” .

Oyebisi was among the five nominees at this year’s AMVCA for her work on the record breaking ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ with Campbell Precious (Mami Wata) picking up the winner at the event.

The masterclass is ideal for makeup artists looking to expand their repertoire, film and TV professionals aiming to enhance their production quality, and everyone passionate about the art of special effects makeup. Limited spots are available to ensure personalised attention and a hands-on learning experience.