Amazing health benefits of being in Love

“Love” they say, makes the world go round… But are there other benefits of love and being in love?

From ancient times, the heart has been a symbol of love and romance, According to Harry Reis, PhD, co-editor of the Encyclopedia of Human Relationships: It takes a calmer, more stable form of love to yield clear health benefits. He noted that there is very nice evidence that people who participate in satisfying, long-term relationships fare better on a whole variety of health measures.

Here are a few that may surprise you:

A healthier heart

It has been proven that there’s a correlation between romantic love and heart health.

A four-year study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association revealed that unmarried people suffering from heart disease were 52% more likely to experience a major cardiac event than married people with chronic heart issues. The same study found that married people who had heart attacks had a 14% lower risk of dying and spent an average of two days less in the hospital than their unmarried peers.

Fewer Doctor’s Visits

Human beings are designed to live in closely knit social groups. When that is not happening, the body systems break down. It has also been noticed that people in good relationships take better care of themselves.

Less Depression & Substance Abuse

Being in a loving relationship reduces depression and contributes to a decline in heavy drinking and drug abuse, especially among young adults. Social isolation is clearly linked to higher rates of depression.

Lower Blood Pressure

A happy relationship is good for your blood pressure. In a study in the Annals of Behavioral Medicine, researchers found that happily married people had the best blood pressure and unhappily married participants fared the worst. Those with a strong social network also did well. It’s the quality of the relationship that makes a difference.

Less Anxiety

A loving, stable relationship helps reduce anxiety levels.

Better Stress Management

Love helps people stress. There is evidence of a link between social support and stress management. if you are going through stressful period, and you’ve got the support of someone who loves you, you its easier to cope.

Fewer Colds

Loving relationships may give the immune system a boost. Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University found that people who exhibit positive emotions are less likely to get sick after exposure to cold or flu viruses.

Longer Life

A growing body of research indicates that married people live longer. One of the largest studies examines the effect of marriage on mortality during an eight-year period in the 1990s. Using data from the National Health Interview Survey, researchers found that people who had never been married were 58% more likely to die than married people.

Love indeed is the key and makes the world go round.

Dr Monisola Adanijo FMCP a Cardiologist and the Medical Director at Naveen Healthcare.

With experience spanning over 20 years, she built her pathway in medicine and cardiology working in reputable medical centres such as Mecure Healthcare Limited, Barnes Hospital, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Chevron Hospital, Lagos to mention but a few.

Her passion for preventive cardiology led her to convene the Naveen Healthcare 10,000 Hearts Project, in order to help individuals detect, protect and correct cardiovascular diseases.

Skilled in cardiovascular diagnostic procedures and treatment, a fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, a member of Nigerian Cardiac Society, American College of Physicians, Hypertension society of Nigeria and an international associate of the American College of Cardiology. She also has a Diploma in Leadership and Management from the University of Washington, USA,

As a Continuous Medical Education (CME) provider, she has worked with the likes of Trigen Healthcare Solutions, Pfizer GP Academy, Diamond Helix Medical Assistance, Pfizer Pharmacy Academy, Global Health Project and Resources, Sanofi-Aventis Nigeria, Novartis Nigeria and Servier International. She has helped build capacity in Electrocardiogram interpretation, preventive cardiovascular diseases, management of heart failure, patient education and more.

She launched the first TeleElectrocardiogram project in Nigeria and West Africa and does her part in contributing to good health and wellbeing, a Sustainable Development Goal (SDG3) of the United Nations.

