8 young entrepreneurs reshaping the future of Nigerian businesses in 2024

Young entrepreneurs are emerging in Nigeria in 2024, driving innovation and change across various sectors. These individuals are leveraging technology and creativity to address local challenges, creating solutions that resonate with their communities.

Their ventures span diverse fields, from fintech to agriculture, reflecting a commitment to economic diversification. Many focus on sustainability and social impact, striving to improve the quality of life for their fellow citizens while contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

From reshaping real estate and revolutionising education to advancing AI and media storytelling, these young leaders are not just building businesses, they are forging the future, embodying the spirit of nation-building with a passion for problem-solving and innovation.

1. Maya Horgan Famodu – Venture Growth Pioneer

Maya is a visionary in venture capital and entrepreneurship. Through Ingressive Capital, she funds tech startups across Africa, helping young innovators scale globally. Her ‘Ingressive for Good’ initiative offers tech scholarships, talent placements, and boot camps, addressing the need for digital literacy and employment.

Maya emphasises the importance of measurable value in entrepreneurship, believing that Africa’s economic transformation lies in technology-driven solutions. Ingressive for Good has provided over 100,000 micro-scholarships, positioning the next generation of African tech talent for global opportunities.

2. Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr. – Digital Marketing Leader

Tiwalola is the force behind Dotts Media House, which specialises in crafting engaging digital campaigns for leading brands. His ventures also include Zarafet Loaves, a bakery, and Trendupp Africa, which celebrates African digital creators.

A champion of youth empowerment, Tiwalola actively supports CSR initiatives like LEAP Africa’s Youth Day of Service, helping young Nigerians align their passions with meaningful careers. Dotts Media House has executed over 500 campaigns, transforming how African brands engage with digital audiences.

3. Florence Chikezie – Business Strategist & Consultant

As the founder of ReDahlia International, Florence leverages her expertise in strategy, training, and consulting to support entrepreneurs in Africa. With a mission to create a knowledge-based economy, she offers business coaching and access to essential resources.

Florence believes that entrepreneurship is the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic growth and actively invests in helping others succeed. Through ReDahlia, Florence has provided strategic business development services to over 1,000 entrepreneurs.

4. Gossy Ukanwoke – Education Innovator

Gossy is a trailblazer in online education, founding Beni American University, Nigeria’s first fully digital university. He aims to democratise education by providing flexible learning options and affordable tuition for African students.

His Students Circle Network also fosters collaboration among students by offering access to open educational resources. Gossy has consulted with African governments to enhance the quality of higher education across the continent, improving access for underserved populations.

5. Chika Madubuko – HealthTech Trailblazer

Chika’s Greymate Care leverages AI to connect families with professional caregivers, addressing a critical gap in elderly care in Nigeria.

Chika’s journey began with a personal struggle to find care for her grandmother, inspiring her to create a platform that ensures quality service for vulnerable populations. Greymate Care has revolutionised the caregiving sector, training over 500 caregivers and enhancing trust in elder care services.

6. Uche Pedro – Media Entrepreneur & Community Builder

Uche founded BellaNaija, one of Nigeria’s leading platforms for lifestyle, entertainment, and fashion content.

Through initiatives like #BNDoGood, Uche leverages her media influence to support non-profits such as LEAP Africa and Slum2School, promoting education and social development. BellaNaija reaches millions of readers monthly, creating a positive narrative about African excellence and fostering youth empowerment.

7. Obinna Okwodu – Real Estate Innovator

Obinna’s ‘Fibre’ simplifies property rentals by offering tenants flexible payment models, a groundbreaking approach in Nigeria’s real estate sector.

Drawing from his background in finance at Morgan Stanley, Obinna brings financial literacy and strategy into housing. ‘Fibre’ has reduced the average time to find a rental from months to a week, streamlining property access for urban dwellers.

8. Silas Adekunle – Tech Visionary & Robotics Pioneer

Silas co-founded Awarri, a company focused on advancing robotics and AI in education and industry.

A tech enthusiast from a young age, Silas is known for creating educational robots that encourage STEM learning in African classrooms. His work is paving the way for the next generation of African engineers, empowering students with hands-on experience in robotics and automation.

