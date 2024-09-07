9 African entrepreneurs who returned home to build successful businesses after living abroad

After spending time abroad, many African entrepreneurs felt a deep desire to return home and make a meaningful impact in their countries. Armed with international experience and a fresh perspective, these entrepreneurs recognized unique challenges and untapped opportunities in their communities. Driven by a passion to make a difference, they set out to build successful businesses that not only solved pressing problems but also contributed to the economic growth and development of their homelands.

Here are nine inspiring entrepreneurs who, fueled by a commitment to create change, leveraged their skills and knowledge to transform their countries from within.

Matthew “Tayo” Rugamba, House of Tayo

Matthew “Tayo” Rugamba is the Founder and Creative Director of House of Tayo, a distinguished fashion label based in Kigali, Rwanda. Launched in 2011 with funds from a summer job, Rugamba began his venture by selling bow ties from his backpack while studying in the US. House of Tayo blends African elegance with contemporary design, combining influences from the Motown era and British tailoring with local fabrics and traditional craftsmanship. Rugamba’s brand emphasises authenticity by utilising Rwandan textiles and employing over 35 local artisans, including a women’s cooperative that exclusively produces their trademark bow ties.

After earning his degree from Lewis & Clark College in 2013, Rugamba returned to Rwanda to expand his company. Today, House of Tayo is celebrated for its unique accessories and commitment to supporting local talent, while its designs have gathered attention both in Rwanda and internationally.

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Flutterwave

With a strong entrepreneurial spirit, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji has made significant strides in the tech and investment sectors. He is the founder of Future Africa, an investment firm launched in 2018, but his impactful career began with the co-founding of Andela and Flutterwave. Andela, known for training African developers and connecting them with global companies, and Flutterwave, which provides a versatile payment platform across Africa, are testaments to his innovative approach. Originally from Lagos, Iyinoluwa studied in Canada with the goal of becoming a lawyer. His career took a different path after interning at the UN and realising it was not for him. Returning to Nigeria in 2013, he launched Flora and Andela, which received a $24m investment from Mark Zuckerberg. His decision to come back to Nigeria was fueled by his passion for addressing local issues and fostering growth on the continent.

Lucia Bakulumpagi-Wamala, Bakulu Power

Lucia Bakulumpagi-Wamala is the Founder and CEO of Bakulu Power, a renewable energy company based in Uganda. Although she grew up in Canada, a visit to her hometown of Gayaza in Uganda sparked her interest in renewable energy when she noticed the streets filled with garbage and wondered if it could be put to productive use. Originally focused on generating power from waste, Lucia’s vision expanded to solar energy, leading her to establish Bakulu Power, which designs, instals, and operates solar systems for residential and commercial clients. Her work merges art and energy to create projects that empower women, engage communities, and promote environmental sustainability. Recognized as one of Africa’s 30 most promising young entrepreneurs by Forbes in 2017, Lucia holds an honours degree in Public Administration with an option in Community Intervention from the University of Ottawa.

Mercy Kitomari, Nelwa’s Gelato

Mercy Kitomari is the founder and CEO of Nelwa’s Gelato, a popular ice cream business based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Born in Lesotho and raised in Arusha, she completed her primary and secondary education in Tanzania before moving to the United Kingdom for higher education. While studying for her MBA, Mercy developed a passion for ice cream, frequently visiting ice cream parlours in London. After returning to Tanzania and working in finance, she started making ice cream in her mother’s kitchen in 2012. What began as a side hustle quickly grew into a full-time venture. Leveraging social media and her networks, Nelwa’s Gelato secured a significant contract with Southern Sun Hotel, propelling the company to new heights. Today, Nelwa’s Gelato is a well-known name in Tanzania’s ice cream industry, competing with major local and international brands.

Olatorera Oniru, Dressmeoutlet.com

Growing up partly in Nigeria and the USA, Olatorera Oniru has grown to become a household name in the fashion and beauty industries. She earned her Business Administration and Management degree cum laude from North Carolina A&T State University and an MBA from Emory University, with a focus on Finance, Leadership, and Entrepreneurship. Olatorera’s career includes roles at Fortune 500 companies such as Bank of America Merrill Lynch, General Electric, Ericsson, the Central Bank of Nigeria, and MTN. In 2015, she founded Dressmeoutlet.com, a Lagos-based e-commerce platform dedicated to fashion, health, beauty, and home goods, aiming to showcase African-made products. Her innovative approach and contributions have been recognized by Forbes as a leading influencer for Africa’s growth and awarded the Young Achiever of the Year by the World Leadership Congress. Additionally, she established Top 100 Our Generation in 2007, a program designed to inspire and nurture young African leaders.

Fahad Awadh, YYTZ Agro-Processing

Driven by a desire to add value to Tanzania’s agricultural sector, Fahad Awadh founded YYTZ Agro-Processing. After spending his early years in Canada and studying at York University, where he co-founded a clothing business with friends, Fahad sought out new business opportunities in something with export demand. In 2014, he discovered that Tanzania is one of the world’s largest cashew producers, with about 90% of its cashews exported raw to India and Vietnam for processing. This realisation inspired him to return to Tanzania, where he immersed himself in the cashew industry and eventually established YYTZ Agro-Processing to process cashews locally. Passionate about empowering young Africans to create finished products and retain value within the continent, Fahad has been named one of Africa’s 30 Most Promising Young Entrepreneurs by Forbes in both 2017 and 2018.

Nelly Tuikong, Pauline Cosmetics

Nelly Tuikong’s entrepreneurial journey began unexpectedly when she met American couple Stephen and Judy Leapman at a hospital where she worked. Their support led to a sponsorship that allowed her to study nursing in the United States. However, in 2010, she began to explore the possibility of starting a beauty line of products geared towards African women. Returning to Kenya, she founded Pauline Cosmetics, named in honour of her mother, with an initial investment of $400. Starting with just four product lines—lipstick, lip gloss, mascara, and eyeshadow—she sought guidance from American makeup artist Kiralee Hubbard. After three years of making startup mistakes, she relocated to Eldoret in 2012, and by 2016, she succeeded in distributing her products to over 40 retail outlets across Kenya. Her brand now competes alongside international giants like Revlon and Maybelline. Recognized for her achievements, Nelly was named one of “The Top 40 Women Under 40 in Kenya 2017” by Business Daily Africa.

Julian Kyula, EDOMx Group

As the founder and CEO of EDOMx Group, Julian Kyula has established a significant presence in both the U.S. and Kenya. His entrepreneurial journey began with early ventures in the U.S. that faced challenges, including a failed real estate business and a struggling financial risk management company. Undeterred, Julian returned to Kenya in 2005 and founded MODE Group, a FinTech enterprise that expanded across 26 countries in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East before being acquired by Digital One in 2018. Currently, Julian also leads Beulah City, focusing on affordable housing projects in Kenya. His achievements have gotten widespread recognition, including being named the 2015 CNBC East Africa Entrepreneur of the Year, a 2012 IBM Global Entrepreneur, and a Top “40 under 40” Kenyan entrepreneur on two occasions. Julian has been featured in Forbes Magazine, Bloomberg International, and The New York Times. He is a sought-after speaker, having presented at prestigious platforms such as Oxford University, Silicon Valley events, SIBOS in Singapore, and the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Nairobi with U.S. President Barack Obama.

Mbwana Alliy, Savannah Fund

Originally from Tanzania, Mbwana Alliy has lived and worked across the US, Europe, and Africa. After studying engineering at Bristol University and earning an MBA from Stanford, Alliy built a diverse career as an aerospace systems engineer and software developer in the UK, and at two Silicon Valley start-ups. In 2012, he co-founded Savannah Fund, a seed capital fund focused on technology ventures in Africa. Under his leadership, Savannah Fund has made over 30 investments across seven African countries—Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Ghana. The fund has supported innovations in e-commerce, gaming, education technology, and social networking, creating over 400 full-time jobs and raising more than $60 million in venture financing.