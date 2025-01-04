8 things you should never tell an AI tool

Artificial intelligence tools have become essential for businesses and individuals, offering solutions to complex problems, enhancing productivity, and automating processes. However, using these tools responsibly is critical to avoid potential risks. Sharing the wrong information with AI tools can lead to privacy breaches, misuse of data, or unintended consequences.

Here are eight things you should never tell an AI tool.

Personal identification details

Never input sensitive information like your full name, address, phone number, social security number, or bank details into an AI tool. Many AI systems store user data for training purposes, and even those with strong privacy policies may still be vulnerable to breaches.

Confidential business information

Avoid sharing trade secrets, financial reports, or other confidential business details. An AI tool may not guarantee complete data security, and sensitive business information could end up exposed or misused.

Passwords or access credentials

Inputting passwords, API keys, or access credentials into an AI tool can lead to unauthorised access to your accounts or systems. Always manage credentials through secure platforms designed for this purpose.

Unverified or false information

AI tools rely on the data they receive. Feeding them false, misleading, or unverified information can produce inaccurate outputs, damaging your work or decisions based on the tool’s response.

Medical or legal issues

While some AI tools can assist with medical or legal information, they are not substitutes for professional advice. Providing medical symptoms or legal details may lead to generic, unverified responses that could worsen the situation.

Emotionally charged or sensitive topics

AI tools lack emotional intelligence and may misinterpret the tone or context of emotionally sensitive inputs. Discussing personal problems or emotional issues with an AI could result in responses that seem unhelpful or inappropriate.

Location or travel plans

Sharing your live location, planned trips, or daily routes with AI tools can pose security risks, especially if the tool stores or shares data. Avoid providing unnecessary details about your movements.

Explicit or inappropriate content

Feeding explicit, harmful, or offensive content into AI tools is not only unethical but can violate the tool’s policies and contribute to biased or harmful outputs. Such actions can lead to account suspension or legal consequences.

