8 countries that say “No” to dual citizenship

Citizenship is not just a piece of paper, it is a bond, a set of responsibilities, and a promise of allegiance. While some countries embrace the idea of dual nationality as a symbol of global connection, others view it as a risk, a potential clash of loyalties. For these nations, the concept of holding two passports is not just frowned upon but outright forbidden.

Here are eight countries that believe one nationality is enough

Qatar

Qatar enforces some of the world’s strictest policies on dual citizenship, leaving no room for divided national loyalties. Under Qatari law, citizens must use their Qatari passport for all travel in and out of the country, with foreign passports subject to confiscation. Any Qatari national who acquires another citizenship without prior government approval automatically loses their Qatari nationality. Likewise, individuals seeking Qatari citizenship must renounce all other allegiances.

China

China has a firm policy against dual nationality, making it clear that individuals must choose between Chinese citizenship and any other. Under Chinese law, citizens who acquire a foreign nationality voluntarily lose their Chinese citizenship automatically. Children born abroad to Chinese parents are generally considered Chinese nationals, but exceptions exist. If both parents are Chinese and permanently settled abroad, or if one parent is Chinese and also settled abroad, the child will not be granted Chinese nationality if they acquire foreign citizenship at birth. Moreover, for dual nationals visiting China, only their Chinese citizenship is recognised, even if they enter the country using a foreign passport.

India

India firmly prohibits dual citizenship, with its Constitution mandating that Indian nationals cannot simultaneously hold citizenship of another country. However, in 2005, the government introduced the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) programme, offering a partial solution for Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who have acquired foreign nationality, except from countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh. While not equivalent to full dual citizenship, OCI provides several benefits, including a lifelong visa for multiple-entry visits to India, exemption from police reporting during extended stays, and parity with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in economic, financial, and educational matters, barring the purchase of agricultural or plantation properties. Despite these privileges, OCIs cannot vote, hold constitutional office, or contest elections in India.

Read also: Nigeria introduces contactless passport renewal system for diaspora and citizens

Japan

Japan strictly forbids dual citizenship under its Nationality Law, ensuring that individuals pledge allegiance to a single nation. Those seeking Japanese citizenship must renounce their existing nationality, while Japanese citizens who acquire a foreign nationality automatically forfeit their Japanese citizenship. For dual citizens born into this status, the law requires a decision by age 20 if the dual nationality occurred before age 18. Those who acquire dual citizenship after 18 must make their choice within two years.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia does not recognise dual citizenship, with strict laws in place to prevent its citizens from holding multiple nationalities. While the general rule prohibits dual citizenship, there are some exceptions. For instance, Saudi women who marry foreign nationals may retain their Saudi citizenship, provided this does not conflict with the laws of their spouse’s country. Additionally, foreign nationals with specialised skills in fields such as science, technology, and sports may be granted Saudi citizenship. However, a Saudi citizen wishing to acquire a foreign nationality must obtain prior approval from the government; without this permission, they risk losing their Saudi citizenship. Despite these exceptions, Saudi authorities remain firm in their stance against dual nationality, particularly for those who voluntarily apply for it.

Singapore

Singapore maintains a strict policy against dual citizenship for its adult citizens. Once a Singaporean citizen acquires the nationality of another country, they are required to renounce their Singaporean citizenship promptly. While minors born with dual citizenship are permitted to hold both nationalities, they must choose one and renounce the other by the age of 21. Failure to make this decision within the specified time frame results in the automatic loss of Singaporean citizenship on their 22nd birthday. The government’s stance reflects its commitment to maintaining clear national allegiance, with the Oath of Renunciation, Allegiance, and Loyalty (ORAL) serving as a key part of this process for those who obtained citizenship by descent or registration.

Indonesia

Indonesia generally does not allow dual citizenship for adults, adhering to the principle of singular nationality. However, there are exceptions for children, particularly those born to Indonesian parents abroad or in mixed marriages. These children are permitted to hold dual citizenship until they reach the age of 18, at which point they must decide whether to retain their Indonesian nationality or that of the other country. This provision also extends to foreign children adopted by Indonesian citizens, who can hold dual citizenship until they turn five. For adults, the Indonesian government maintains a clear stance against dual nationality, though the country’s law does allow for this limited form of dual citizenship in specific cases.

Malaysia

Malaysia’s nationality law is clear-cut in its prohibition of dual citizenship. According to Article 24 of the Malaysian Constitution, any citizen who voluntarily acquires another nationality must renounce their Malaysian citizenship, with no exceptions. The government reserves the right to revoke citizenship from individuals who obtain foreign nationality, ensuring that dual nationality is not recognised. Malaysia is one of six ASEAN countries, alongside Myanmar, Laos, Singapore, Indonesia, and Brunei, that strictly prohibits dual citizenship. Some constitutional law experts argue that permitting dual nationality could undermine national sovereignty, destabilise legal systems, divide loyalties, and potentially harm the economy.

Share