7th Avenue Lagos: Introducing modern casual dining experience

Set in the heart of Oniru, the Lagos restaurant and bar scene welcomes 17th Avenue an Upscale Lounge and Restaurant located at 8 Rafiat Ayinke Tinudu Close Oniru, providing modern casual dining experience.

Focused on meeting the needs of individuals that are particular about a refined and elegant relaxation spot, the space is a fusion of a Brunch Spot, Lounge, as well as a restaurant – it is a three-in-one adventure in the same venue, that delights in creating memorable experiences for its clients.

With its casual and contemporary ambiance, inclusive and well curated menu, excellent service, and trained staff, attention was paid to every detail in the design process of the space as it is very different from what is already known.

Expect a colorful, and tropical theme when you walk in, as they have deliberately combined several elements during the setup to immediately make guests feel at ease.

Read also: Innovation, growing middle class seen driving recovery in Quick Service Restaurants

The menu offers a large selection of continental dishes and comfort food options, such as a variety of flavorsome pasta, appetizing platters, juicy ribs, delicious spicy prawns and so much more to leave all five senses satisfied with a burst of flavors.

The drinks menu has a selection of wines, bubbles, and spirits alongside classic cocktails.

On the 7th of May 2022, 17th Avenue officially opened its doors to guests for a fascinating experience.

The invite-only launch featured a series of exciting moments with the best mix of crowd. The professionally trained wait staff welcomed and served guests appropriately, and the alluring venue was filled with the right songs specially curated to set the tone of the space.

The restaurant is looking to redefine casual dining in the Lagos hospitality industry, whether you want to bring friends for a delicious bite, unwind before having a night out, or have a calm relaxing Brunch with colleagues and business partners. whatever your choice may be, 17th Avenue is definitely the ideal location.