Countries worldwide are addressing population decline, fertility issues, and gender imbalances by offering financial incentives to individuals, particularly foreign men, who marry local women.

These incentives aim to tackle demographic challenges, attract new residents, and revitalize communities. While the policies differ, the common goal is to counter population decline, correct gender imbalances, and encourage family formation, contributing to the countries’ demographic and economic stability.

According to a list compiled by eightify, here are 7 countries offering financial incentives for marrying their women

1. China

China has been grappling with a low fertility rate, a consequence of its long-standing one-child policy, which was only recently relaxed. To reverse the decline in birth rates, the Chinese government has introduced various incentives. One such measure includes offering a ¥1,000 (~$1,370) financial incentive for couples who marry women aged 25 or younger. This policy aims to encourage earlier marriages and, subsequently, earlier childbirth. These efforts are part of a broader strategy designed to increase the country’s population growth and ease the burden of an ageing demographic.

2. Hungary

Hungary has implemented a range of measures to encourage larger families and boost its population growth. The government offers subsidized loans and partial debt forgiveness to couples who have two or more children. One notable policy includes providing an interest-free loan of €30,590 to newlywed couples. This loan is forgiven entirely after the birth of their third child. These incentives aim to increase the fertility rate in Hungary without relying on immigration, aligning with the country’s broader pro-family and pro-natalism policies.

3. Italy

Italy, particularly in rural areas, faces population decline and gender imbalances. In regions like Candela and Dormina, local governments offer financial incentives to attract new residents and encourage marriage. Couples, including singles and families, can receive up to €2,000 if they decide to marry and settle in these areas. This initiative seeks to revitalize local communities by addressing gender disparities and encouraging new families to form and reside in these historically rich but demographically declining regions.

4. Iceland

Iceland is a sparsely populated nation with a unique demographic challenge: a small male population. To address this imbalance, there have been rumours that the country provides financial support to foreign men who marry Icelandic women, with reports suggesting payments of up to $5,000 monthly. Though the legitimacy of this incentive is often debated, Iceland has recognized the need for a population boost and is working to maintain a healthy demographic balance by potentially encouraging foreign marriage partnerships.

5. Estonia

Estonia, a small Eastern European nation, offers various benefits to attract foreign settlers, particularly those willing to marry local women. Estonia’s government provides financial incentives, along with healthcare and education benefits, to married couples who reside in the country. This initiative is part of Estonia’s broader strategy to improve its demographic outlook, focusing on high female-to-male ratios in some regions. By attracting foreign partners, Estonia aims to foster new family units and strengthen its population base.

6. Russia

Russia faces significant population challenges, including a declining birth rate and a notable gender imbalance, with women significantly outnumbering men. In response, the Russian government has introduced several incentives aimed at encouraging marriage and family growth. These include housing subsidies and tax breaks for married couples. By offering these financial benefits, Russia seeks to encourage the formation of families, which is viewed as a key strategy to counter the country’s demographic decline. These policies complement Russia’s broader goals of preserving its population while enriching cultural and social life.

7. Denmark

Denmark has become a popular destination for international couples due to its simplified paperwork process and welcoming environment for foreign marriages. While Denmark does not provide direct financial incentives for marrying Danish women, it offers an attractive legal and social framework for international weddings. The ease of getting married in Denmark, coupled with its well-regarded quality of life, has made it a top choice for foreign couples looking to settle in the country. Denmark’s appeal is rooted in its marriage-friendly policies, which aim to attract international couples while promoting social integration.

