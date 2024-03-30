6 rules to avoid tanking your brand

The best way to understand branding is to think of it as simply another word for your organisation’s reputation. Recently, Nigerian bank brand, Sterling Bank, had to deal with some reputational damage over its Easter day ad campaign. The ad had leveraged the popularity of a local bread to typify resurrected Jesus Christ as the popular Agege bread. The ad was widely condemned for religious insensitivity in a country where religion is a sensitive and critical issue. Sterling Bank had to issue an apology and withdraw the advert.

A couple of years back, there was the case of a faked car crash advert involving South Africa’s popular rapper and presenter, Nomuzi Mabena. The advert, made in partnership with Volkswagen and DriveDry, was not well received by South Africans. Needless to say, the Volkswagen brand suffered some reputational damage in the process.

The above examples illustrate a few key points.

1. Your brand isn’t a toy

Firstly, simply put, your brand is not a toy. You cannot just have fun with it in the name of creativity. Of course, creative execution is needed, but the essence of a brand must be carefully managed. This includes being sensitive to societal issues and not running the risk of causing offence.

2. Be consistent

Secondly, branding needs to be consistently managed. Arguably, the Sterling Bank’s campaign failed in part because it was off-brand. Any other company known for tongue-in-cheek humour, may have pulled it off. Banks are conservative and they make themselves known for the values they stand for, and Sterling Bank’s Agege Bread Easter campaign went down like the proverbial lead balloon with its customers.

3. You don’t actually own your brand

A key branding challenge is that companies think they own their brand. Granted, they created it and it has an accounting value attached to it, but because a brand is essentially an extension of an organisation’s reputation, it is entirely perceptual. You can’t own perceptions – they sit in the minds of people.

A brand is therefore a shared idea in the minds of its customers – and people who are not customers – shareholders, regulators, vendors and staff. It encapsulates an implied promise resting on all past behaviours. This may be an intangible item communicated over multiple channels.

Even if you don’t own it, however, it is possible – and in fact, crucial – to manage it. Brands are successfully managed through consistency, relying on a common thread which needs coherence, relevance, integrity and, of course, appeal. The way to build and maintain a successful brand is to base it on the fundamentals of the organisation – its purpose, culture and core values.

4. Branding and company DNA are intertwined

Company DNA is not something a marketer can contrive. A marketing professional may be able to define it, but is just an extension of the fundamentals of the organisation – the truth of what an organisation actually does and why.

Strong and enduring brands are built on the truth of company DNA. Even though brands evolve over time, there is a core purpose and value-set that holds true.

If a brand is based on a lie, if it is not aligned to the company DNA, then it will not ring true and will never forge an emotional connection with the audience. Building an emotional connection with a brand – a personal identification at an emotional level – leads to loyalty. And when customers are loyal, they will stick with a company or product during tough times, and even defend it, if criticised.

5. Branding is not just the job of the communications team

Just as appropriate branding is true to the core business, every aspect of the business reflects and perpetuates the brand. It is a misconception that branding is only the concern of corporate communications department or advertising agency.

Marketing, design and communications handle the technical aspect of branding, but there are two other groups whose role in branding is often overlooked. Firstly, the CEO – or directors, owner, or entrepreneur.

Secondly, everyone else in the organisation, whose job is not marketing communication, plays an enormous role in reputational management, through behaviour and appearance, whether customer-facing or not.

The company’s reputation is inherent in every element of what the company does – internally, externally, verbally and non-verbally, including every element of user-experience from the state of the office parking to staff interaction at all levels.

6. Size doesn’t matter

Whatever the size or configuration of the organisation, executives and employees need to be aware of the role they play in setting the tone for living the brand’s values. If you have customers, your business is built on your reputation and you need to care for your brand. All professionals in all industries can learn from the pitfalls and guidelines around good and bad reputational management.

Last line

Entrepreneurs often make the mistake of thinking that branding is a marketing communications function that gets tagged on at the end, after spending time figuring out the essentials of revenue streams, costs, financing and production. But a durable, credible, robust brand can only be built right from the beginning.

Entrepreneurs have a critical window to assess and define the business fundamentals – what they are going to do, what they stand for and what their absolute non-negotiable values are – to give purpose and direction to the budding venture and its brand.

It is vitally important to focus on these existential elements of branding at this stage, because if you get that right, if you understand your purpose, then a strong brand can be built on the components of company DNA.